Remember when the Democrats rioted?

After a crowd of protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, which led to the death of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, there has been a chorus of calls for the removal of President Trump via the 25th Amendment or another impeachment. Whatever one thinks of Trump’s rhetoric and the protests and violence on Jan. 6, it pales in comparison to what we’ve seen from Democrats and their viciously violent supporters.

To prove this, we don’t have to go back to Obama and Ferguson, Missouri or “Get up and get in their faces;” or, “If they bring a knife, you bring a gun;” or, “We will reward our friends and punish our enemies.” We don’t have to go back to President Trump’s 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton, or the riots that followed.

We don’t even have to go back to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, when a pro-abortion mob—otherwise known as a “death cult”—invaded the U.S. Capitol, threatened to “shut it down” as they were “fired up” by Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren, violently banged on the doors of the Supreme Court, occupied the Hart Senate Office Building, and accosted multiple U.S. senators. All we have to do is look back at 2020.

Throughout 2020, for months on end, in dozens of American cities, numerous mobs involving hundreds-of-thousands of left-wing thugs devoted to the Democrat party and its policies, rioted, burned, looted, and murdered. The memorable images remind us of this carnage.

As a result of this rampant lawlessness, dozens of innocent Americans were murdered—including several police officers—hundreds of police officers were significantly injured, and billions of dollars of U.S. property—often minority-owned small businesses—was destroyed. The property destruction was the “most costly manmade damage to American property” in U.S. history.

In spite of all of this, as they have done for years, whether through their silence or direct words, Democrat politicians across America, along with their apologists in the left-wing media, encouraged and enabled this evil. House Democrats blocked a resolution that condemned the rioting and looting, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris helped raise bail money for the many criminals arrested throughout the riots.

Powerline's John Hinderaker noted that Harris said this:

They’re not going to stop. They’re not going to stop. This is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not gonna stop. And everyone beware because they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop before Election Day and they’re not going to stop after Election Day. And everyone should take note of that. They’re not gonna let up and they should not.

In other words, Democrat fingerprints were all over the 2020 riots that plagued America. And—unless they were concerned about how the riots might be helping President Trump politically—the media simply didn’t care.

