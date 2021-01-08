Leftists must stop blaming Trump for storming of the Capitol

Many like to blame Trump for inciting the surge on Congress with his claims that the election was rife with fraud. They ignore that stories of irregularities and the peculiar nature of vote-counting in this election had been circulating and increasing during all of November and December, leaving a large chunk of the U.S. voters suspicious. These suspicions were largely ignored and ridiculed. Like blaming Trump for other people's actions, ridicule of people who think there was fraud works from the same questionable assumption: that these people are idiots. This assumption is what led to an irresponsible unwillingness to countenance even the possibility that any fraud took place in any way, even in a year of unprecedented vote-counting challenges due to a rare global pandemic.

In a democracy, allegations of election fraud must always be taken seriously, because the foundations and legitimacy of that form of government depend upon transparent and accurate vote counts. Debunking election fraud claims is important, no matter how amusing or irrational some people may find those claims.

The numerous allegations of fraud that arose throughout November and December should have been scrutinized in detail by now. Instead, all that happened was the irresponsible practice, familiar throughout the Trump years, where one group of people simply denies and ridicules the claims of the other group. This was an abnegation of duty of those whose jobs it is to keep strong the systems that legitimize our government.

The result? A large chunk of the U.S. population questions the motives for this continuous denial and refusal to take seriously the claims of fraud, a refusal that does nothing to diminish suspicion that there may be some truth to the claims. What else but arrogance could make a democratically elected government unreflectingly and disparagingly dismiss claims of election fraud as wild speculation or invention? How could there be such certainty that the claims are ridiculous when such large numbers of people find them worth looking into? Before the swarming of Congress, over one fourth of the House of Representatives and one tenth of the Senate thought these claims worth looking into. This cannot be cynically credited to pure politics. Every single person in this large number cannot be unreasonable, and if reasonable minds differ, then the question of fraud should not have been dismissed out of hand. Engaging in the normal processes of finding out truth by examining the evidence would, even now, be of great value.

The legitimacy of a democratic government depends on the will of the people. Those wielding the power of government must always be willing to subject the process by which they gained that power to examination. The essence of tolerance is to give an ear to what you disagree with, to increase transparency by allowing all evidence to be brought out in the open, and to put before the public the arguments for and against.

No human being is omniscient. The U.S. governmental system was set up precisely to counter the tendency of people to think themselves right and to dismiss as unreasonable or laughable what goes against their interests or ideas. If there is a question, if there are reasonable people who doubt, there is no excuse for not looking into the matter. It was this irresponsibility and abnegation of duty that led to drama (and sad loss of life) during Congress's vote certification, not one man's spending half his speech in a dry list of numerous allegations of fraud, which his audience had already become familiar through many other sources.

Image: Fox News via YouTube.