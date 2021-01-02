Antifa celebrates the New Year by trashing downtown Portland

The invaluable Andy Ngô was out late on New Year’s Eve. He wasn’t partying, though. Instead, he was documenting Antifa’s continued assault on Portland’s government and business infrastructures. In a mad night of rioting, Antifa smashed windows, tried to burn down buildings, and routed the remnants of the defunded police department. The one good thing that came out of the riots was that Portland’s feckless mayor finally acknowledged that Antifa exists.

This has been such an action-packed year that it’s a little hard to think back to the summer when Antifa was garnering headlines in conservative publications because of its urban warfare in multiple Democrat-run cities, especially Portland. Democrat outlets completely ignored the subject, keeping readers and viewers in the dark about the way in which so-called “Anti-fascists” engaged in completely fascist conduct. Instead, Democrat bureaucrats and politicians kept insisting that Antifa existed only in conservatives’ fevered imaginations.

Fired FBI Director Christopher Wray testified that Antifa was “not a group or an organization. It’s a movement or an ideology.” The various Antifa organizations, such as Rose City Antifa, must have gotten quite a laugh about that type of gaslighting.

Biden’s addled brain later ran with Wray’s nonsensical statement. During the September 29 presidential debate, Biden announced that Trump was wrong to claim Antifa was a problem, because “His own FBI director said . . . antifa is an idea, not an organization.”

Even someone as far gone as Biden should have understood that ideas do not riot for months, blind law enforcement officers with lasers, throw dangerous projectiles, try to burn buildings, or engage in any other violent activity. Organized people – such as Antifa – do that kind of thing.

But the Democrats had their narrative, and they were sticking to it. According to Democrat gnome Jerry Nadler, the claim that Antifa was committing acts of violence was a “myth.”

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland.



His response?



“THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

On New Year’s Eve in Portland, the human embodiments of that Antifa idea were back to their old tricks. They were aided by the fact that, in June, Portland substantially defunded the police, leaving them sadly outnumbered.

Andy Ngô was out there, too, documenting the domestic terrorism they visited on the downtown area, as well as aggregating videos and news reports from others documenting the mayhem. Here are just a few of his tweets:

Antifa are planning to riot tonight in Portland for new year’s. pic.twitter.com/pwyD0YK6Hj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 31, 2020

In downtown Portland outside the Hatfield federal courthouse, antifa rioted for New Years by launching mortar fireworks and projectiles at police. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/c66b4WJdjL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

Antifa smashed their way into small businesses in their New Years riot in downtown Portland. pic.twitter.com/tYSAM7m6tF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

Antifa started multiple fires at their riot in downtown Portland after smashing up businesses. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/TH7lryN9f2 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

Police in Portland were outnumbered by antifa and forced to retreat backwards. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/cI3LcnUXcd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

Antifa in Portland started multiple fires and tried to break into the federal courthouse again to burn it down. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/KV5Wp1JbK7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

Police in a vehicle retreat from mob of antifa rioters in downtown Portland. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/q8da64HsDg — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

Outnumbered law enforcement retreated as antifa launched attacks on them in downtown Portland at the riot. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/3uysqRMlnS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

For new year's eve, #antifa in Portland overwhelmed law enforcement in a coordinated downtown attack that included Molotov cocktails, explosives & arson. Numerous businesses were smashed up & ransacked again in a second night of rioting. #PortlandRiots https://t.co/82AmDiH6lX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

One good thing did emerge from the night’s violence. Mayor Ted Wheeler, a leftist who had assiduously avoided admitting that his city was under siege, finally admitted that Antifa exists:

In his new year's presser, Portland Mayor @tedwheeler admits that his efforts to de-escalate & compromise with antifa have failed to yield results. He condemns the violent extremist movement by name & calls for more to be done. https://t.co/1MJhHOxO1u pic.twitter.com/HtsSSM3dzz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 2, 2021

I guess you could call that progress.

Leftists politicians encouraged the violence in their streets because of the election. They wanted Trump and everyone else to know that, if the election did not go their way, their minions would destroy American cities even more than they already had. Wise American voters ignored this mobster blackmail and turned out in record numbers for Trump, only to be undone by even more record fraud.

The problem, of course, is that when you unleash these forces, you can’t stop them. With Trump theoretically leaving the White House, the riots should have stopped but evil, once ascendent, never just walks away.

If the Supreme Court justices are trying to shepherd Biden into the White House despite massive and provable fraud because they believe doing so will end violence, they need to pay attention to Portland and change their tactics. Violence will escalate under a weak presidency. The only thing that can return order to America is a president who believes in both law and order – and that’s not Corrupt Joe Biden.

