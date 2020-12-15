Interesting nuggets from the Antrim Dominion machine forensic analysis

The first inkling Americans had that there was something going on with voting machines came when Antrim County, Michigan admitted that its computer had a "glitch" and gave 6,000 Trump votes to Biden. County officials quickly backtracked, calling it "human error," but it was too late. The computer fraud cat was out of the bag. Now, thanks to a judge pushing past the Michigan secretary of state's effort to suppress information, we can finally see the preliminary forensics report on Antrim County's Dominion systems. This post summarizes the highlights.

Russell Ramsland, of Allied Security Operations Group, LLC (ASOG), wrote the report. You may be familiar with him from this video. If you haven't watched the video, I recommend it, because it's a great overview of how computer systems can be used for fraudulent elections.

The topline summary is that the Dominion machines in Antrim County were set up to send almost 70% of votes to "adjudication." This meant that, instead of the voting machine simply tabulating the votes, the ballots were subjected to a non-transparent process, with no auditable trail.

It was this "adjudication" process that dictated which candidate would receive the vote. And just to make the process more opaque, Antrim County did something in 2020 it had never done since it started using the machines: it deleted all the adjudication entries. The server logs are also missing.

With that heads up, here are summaries of the main points: the audit found that two different Dominion software programs were in use. Programs should be standardized throughout an election "if election tabulation is the expected outcome as required by US Election Law." This type of difference "is a design feature to alter election outcomes." Under the Help America Vote Act, the Safe Harbor factor mandates that changes to election systems must cease 90 days before an election. Michigan made these illegal changes and used the invalid second vote counts for certification purposes.

The effects of the changes were huge. On November 6, after an illegal post-election software update, there was a vote recount in tiny Central Lake Township (fewer than 1,500 voters) that saw the same 1,400-plus ballots being run through the system twice, with a greater than 60% change in outcomes. Federal election law allows a ballot error rate standard of 0.0008%. These changes "demonstrate[] conclusively that votes can be and were changed during the second machine counting. That should be impossible."

At the Antrim County clerk's office, worse was to come, starting with the fact that the USB memory stick that booted the system hadn't been properly secured (violating basic election integrity) and was found in an unlocked drawer. The Dominion software violated basic security standards for voting systems. Fifteen security patches were never installed, leaving existing security systems years out of date. The system was vulnerable to manual and online hacking and viruses. Additionally, usernames and passwords were shared, allowing anyone to manipulate the system.

The biggest deal, though, was the "error rate." For all the votes cast, there was a 68.05% error rate, far exceeding the statutory 0.0008% rate allowed. Of 1,491 ballots cast in one case, 1,222 were reversed — an 81.96% rejection rate.

The machines were configured so that all write-in ballots were flagged for adjudication, which "allow[s] a computer operator to decide to whom to award those votes (or to trash them)" — all "with no audit trail or oversight." Aside from the system's built-in opacity, on November 21, someone tried to zero out everything on the system — which screams "consciousness of guilt" and "spoliation."

In sum, the Dominion system, which runs Venezuelan-created and controlled Smartmatic software, has a default setting that makes it possible to change votes. In Antrim County, the machines maintained this ability to change votes and, indeed, sent almost 70% of votes cast to be "adjudicated," a clear violation of federal election law. There are no records of what happened to those votes. (Changed? Not changed? And who did it and in which country?)

Additionally, the software was illegally changed, violating a legally mandated safe harbor period, including changes between tallies. Basic security was ignored. Logs were removed, and someone tried to delete the entire voting record.

This was a preliminary report, so you can expect more information. If what happened in Antrim County was repeated wherever Dominion systems are used, there's no doubt that a huge percentage of write-in votes were rerouted to people (some or all of whom may have been overseas). These people "adjusted" the votes to achieve a desired, Biden-esque outcome.

Biden may have gotten the Electoral College nod on Monday, but if his votes came through fraud, that nod is meaningless. He's not our president.

Image: Dominion voting systems. YouTube screen grab.