Fauci made a 'joke' in 2018 that gave the COVID game away

At the conclusion of his keynote speech to colleagues attending the Harvard Global Health Institute's 2018 Outbreak Week, Dr Fauci made a stunning truth-in-jest admission.

In a follow-up Q&A, Fauci was asked about the relationship between allergies and infectious diseases. He explained that historically, there has been a link between the immune response and infections. Then, in an unguarded, rare moment of unintended disclosure, the director of the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) added:

Immunology grew out of infectious diseases and, and I always joke with my co-institute directors that probably, sooner or later, every disease is going to turn out to be related to an infectious disease. Just kidding — that's just me wanting more money.

Coincidentally, Fauci's "just kidding" moment is now being played out in 2020, where medical experts, the media, and early Armageddon pandemic models have messaged COVID-19 as the mother of all diseases. Unlike other deadly pandemics, most recently H1NI in 2009 with more than 60 million Americans infected, the coronavirus has become a 24/7 news story. Daily, sometimes hourly, case and death counts from state officials are now part of the national consciousness.

Beginning in March 2020, Dr. Fauci recommended mitigation measures never before put into place by state governors. COVID-19 from Wuhan, while not related to "every other disease" as Dr. Fauci jokingly predicted in 2018, might as well be. The coronavirus is the lucrative disease the NIH researcher had been waiting for throughout his entire 50-plus-year government career.

A pandemic is "globality at its highest level," he said, affecting the global economy and security. It has also affected Dr. Fauci's bottom line. His NIAID has gotten $1.5 billion in COVID-19 funding, making it the leading recipient of the money that Congress has given to the NIH in three pandemic-related spending bills, much of it designated for research into treatments, vaccines, and diagnostics, according to Science Magazine.

In addition to his prowess in spinning infectious diseases into billions of dollars, Dr. Fauci's 50-minute speech also includes some gems about getting "distrustful" people to accept a new vaccine by choosing the right messenger and the right message.

