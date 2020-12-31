Hilaria Baldwin, in deep hole, just keeps digging

Most actors confine their acting to the set. Sure, some during productions temporarily get "into character," but it's kind of a nonstarter to see actors bring all of their acting home and keep it going and going.

But then there are the Baldwins, Hilaria, and her bad-tempered leftist husband, Alec.

For the past 11 years, she's been playing a fake Spanish person, a la Rachel Dolezal. That's something a lot of white women, and even a few men, are doing, such as this one, this one, this one, this one, and this one. Joe Biden, too. They're all fond of fraud. They play someone they're not, they get caught, and then most of them slink off into the shame.

According to The Cut, here's Hilaria:

“You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade-long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person,” Twitter user @lenibriscoe remarked on Monday, beginning of a long thread that has since gone viral. As “Page Six” notes, Baldwin’s bio on her agency’s speaker site states: “Baldwin was born in Mallorca, Spain and raised in Boston, Massachusetts.” In a 2018 profile, Hola! magazine describes her as “born in Spain” speaking Spanish as her native language. Interviews from the earlier days of her marriage to Alec — unearthed and tweeted by @lenibriscoe — feature Baldwin speaking in a Spanish accent and, in one case, seemingly forgetting the English word for “cucumber.” Furthermore, in an April interview with Cat and Nat of the MomTruths podcast, Baldwin said that she “moved here when [she] was 19 to go to NYU.” Asked where she’d moved from, Baldwin answered: “From — my family lives in Spain, they live in Mallorca.”

All of which is fake as a three-dollar bill. Actually, she's the entitled rich, born and bred on Boston's Beacon Hill.

So instead of slink off now she's been outed, Hilaria, or rather "Hilaria" just keeps digging.

Here's her preposterous self-justifications in the New York Times:

“I started seeing comments on my Instagram,” she said in an interview Tuesday. “It’s a very strange thing and you can just be living your life,” she said, when suddenly comments begin to mount suggesting that you, a famous person who has shared so much of yourself with your hundreds of thousands of followers, are not who they thought you to be, and you find your very identity the subject of international debate and skepticism. Over the last week or so, millions of people, cooped up and tired and probably too online at the end of the year, have been surprised to learn that Hilaria Baldwin, 36 and the mother of five children with her husband, the actor Alec Baldwin, is not a Spaniard but an American who was born and raised in Boston and who was known, at least until 2009, as Hillary. “It’s very surreal,” said Ms. Baldwin who said she had been called Hilaria by family members for most of her life. “There is not something I’m doing wrong, and I think there is a difference between hiding and creating a boundary.”

She didn't create a 'boundary.' She let it all hang out -- an ocean's worth of fakeness in a crunchy leftist shell.

Unlike the others, she's doubling down. She's saying we're the 'confused' for believing here something that Walmart is doing, too.

Actually, she stands out clear as day as a faker, motive unknown, probably a bid to be seen as Penelope Cruz or Sofia Vergara, two actresses who have made hay on their Spanish accents, and Hilaria wanted to get what they got. Hollywood lives by its lies and in the case of the Baldwins, the deception is brought inside.

Rest assured, she'd like you to believe her, though, next time she makes a political pronouncement. So she's going to dig all day.

Image credit: Joella Marano via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0