China's 'unrestricted war' on the United States

In 1999 Colonel Qiao Liang and Colonel Wang Xiangsui wrote a book called Unrestricted Warfare. In this book, these officers, who were both active-duty officers in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) discussed the lessons learned from the Gulf War action in 1990. The book was published by the PLA Literature and Arts Publishing House in Beijing, which suggests official approval by the PLA Command.

Liang and Xiangsui recall the CNN broadcast of the dead American soldier in Mogadishu and how that broadcast caused an American pullout of Somalia, changing the world’s strategic situation. This and other examples caused these officers to postulate another type of warfare they called unrestricted warfare, which crossed all of the spectrums of society and involved no rules. The authors listed 15 types of new warfare to be used in order to avoid the standard military conflict.

One of these new types of warfare is called New Terror Warfare (Xiangsui, 1999), where modern technology is used to cause terror, with a lessor emphasis on violence and a greater emphasis on terror. The book specifically mentions the Aum Shinrkiyo Cult’s attempt to use sarin in Tokyo as an example of causing terror without a lot of violence. An example of this might be the Wuhan Virus, which came from China and has been used to cause terror throughout the world. This virus has resulted in lockdowns of countries, people demanding others wear masks at all times, and huge violations of American citizens’ constitutional rights.

Another new type of warfare is drug warfare, which is described as making huge profits by spreading health and social disasters in other countries. According to the New York Times, China is the largest producer of fentanyl coming into America. The US Drug Enforcement Administration states that China and Mexico are the primary source countries for fentanyl.

A third type of new warfare is listed as smuggling warfare, which is described as throwing the markets into confusion and attacking economic order. This warfare is being conducted, along with the drug war, by the use of counterfeit articles from China being shipped to the United States. For example, the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) seized 500,000 counterfeit masks being sent from Shenzhen, China to the United States for people to use to try and stop the spread of the Wuhan Virus.

A fourth type of new warfare is listed as economic aid warfare, described as bestowing favor in the open and contriving to control matters in secret. China’s Belt and Road Initiative is seen as an example of this warfare, where China aids other countries in return for those countries owing China, what exactly is owed is not known to the public.

A fifth type of new warfare is cultural warfare, which is described as leading cultural trends along in order to assimilate those with different views. This is encapsulated by China’s support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The Black Lives Matters movement is a movement that is admittedly Marxist in its leanings and is attempting to force everyone to bow to it or face their wrath.

Another type of new warfare is media warfare, which is described as manipulating what people see and hear in order to lead public opinion along. American media outlets, which are owned, co-opted by or indebted to China, have been distorting the story about the Wuhan virus. The American media has been refusing to acknowledge the origins of the virus. Dr. Anthony Fauci has admitted to lying to Americans in order to manipulate their behavior. Dr. Fauci has connections to China, including the funding of the lab where the Wuhan virus was being studied. The media is also involved in covering up other scandals, such as the Hunter Biden money scandal

In Unrestricted Warfare, the authors specifically state, “the goal should be to use all means whatsoever… to force the enemy to serve one’s own interests.” Obviously, the Chinese are actively engaged in various types of warfare against the United States, as shown by the examples cited. The United States needs to decide to fight back and force the Chinese government to cease its offensive actions against us or face the consequences.

