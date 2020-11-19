Yuuuge U-Turn in Michigan: GOP canvassers rescind their certification of vote

In an extraordinary turnabout that foreshadows possible legal action, the two GOP members of Wayne County's election board signed affidavits Wednesday night alleging they were bullied and misled into approving election results in Michigan's largest metropolis and do not believe the votes should be certified until serious irregularities in Detroit votes are resolved.

It’s what is necessary for Trump to win Michigan. And if this holds up, that’s a good bet.

Here’s the brief chronology, a real roller coaster.

Yesterday the Election Board for Michigan’s largest county deadlocked 2-2 on certifying the election returns because of a huge number of irregularities in 70% of the areas under their purview.

Without certification, the state cannot elect Electoral College electors, which means the Republican dominated Legislature will choose the electors. Which means Trump wins Michigan.

Within a couple hours of the 2-2 deadlock, Rashida Tlaib, the Muslim radical, led a mob of complainers accusing the 2 Republicans of disenfranchising blacks and of being racist. They demanded the results be certified.

The two Republicans caved in but only on the promise that the state would do a full audit of those votes.

Then they later found out the state won’t do an audit. So the two Republicans rescinded their vote to certify, bringing us back to a 2-2 deadlock.

Click through at the bottom of the story to read the affidavits filed by the two Republicans. They list a bevy of horrific problems that sure look to yours truly like evidence of voter fraud. And they experienced the same kind of problems in the primary and had requested help to prevent it from happening again.

This is a big deal. Without certified results from the clearly rigged democratic stronghold of Wayne County, this state won’t go in Joe Biden’s column.

This is the first one. If other states have the same courage, they too will refuse to certify clearly fraudulent vote returns too.

These two Republicans stood up to bullying, physical threats on them and their families, being called racists and being lied to. Praise the Lord!

Oh, by the way, prepare for the Antifa and BLM riots, which I suspect are being queued up as I type this.

Mark Landsbaum is a Christian retired journalist, former investigative reporter, editorial writer and columnist. He also is a husband, father, grandfather and Dodgers fan. He can be reached at mark.landsbaum@gmail.com.