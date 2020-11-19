One way we could get stuck with (Acting) President Kamala Harris

Many Republicans assume that Democrats do not do any strategic planning. This is because the Democrats do such a poor job of running the government. This assumption is incorrect.

With the voter fraud in the recent election, we see that Democrats did an enormous amount of planning. Apparently, they work hard on the one aspect of politics about which they care: gaining power.

Let us now try to be one step ahead of them. We are in the midst of presidential election litigation. The states in contention are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. If nothing changes, Joe Biden wins. If President Trump is able to reverse the results in at least three of these states, he will be declared the president-elect on December 14. These are not the only possibilities.

If some of the states decide they cannot declare a winner, then they will not send any electors to the Electoral College. If neither candidate gets at least 270 electoral votes, then the House of Representatives will choose the president.

You are probably aware that the Republicans control the majority of states in the House and that the congressional vote for President is state by state. You anticipate that Trump will have an easy victory. Here is the problem. Does it sound realistic for Speaker Pelosi to meekly convene the House for such a vote? One year ago, she presided over Trump's impeachment. She then delayed in sending the impeachment documents to the Senate for a month. Pelosi will not schedule a vote.

It will then be up to the Senate to choose a vice president. The Republicans will have between 50 and 52 senators. Mike Pence will be the president of the Senate and conduct the election. Taking the worst-case scenario, there may be only 50 Republican senators. Pence will have to break the tie. He will have the pleasure of voting for himself.

Suppose that the most RINO of the Republican senators makes a deal with the Democrats to join them. The Democrats now have 51 votes, and Harris becomes the vice president.

If Pelosi continues to refuse to schedule a vote, then who will become the president on January 20? It will be the vice president. The title will be acting president. If this is Pence, then Pelosi may as well schedule a vote. If the acting president is Harris, Pelosi may still refuse to have a vote.

Naturally, Trump will seek a court order for the speaker to schedule a vote. The Supreme Court will probably have to threaten to jail the speaker for contempt until it gets compliance. If the Court has the guts to jail Pelosi, then Pelosi could back down, and Trump will be the president again. Of course, Acting President Harris can pardon Pelosi.

Now that we anticipate the Democrats' plans, we see how important it is for at least one of the Republican Senate candidates to win. Without such a victory, the Democrats may control both houses of Congress and the White House.

Image: Mobilus In Mobili via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.