While we slept, the communists had a plan
On January 10, 1963, as an extension of remarks of Representative A.S. Herlong of Florida, "Current Communist Goals" were entered in the Congressional Record — Appendix, pp. A34–A35. There were 45 in total. The author has limited those included to the list that follows. The full list is readily available on the internet.
The original intent was to comment on each point; however, the progress on the goals has become increasingly clear, and the author defers to the readership to judge to what extent. There has been much justifiably written about the current fraud and corruption in the presidential and other national elections that blames the so-called Democratic Party. There is something much more sinister at work on an international level, with the elites and globalists easily blamed. Indeed, many bear responsibility for the attempts to undermine and control or even destroy the United States. But the direction of the players, events, and actions was decided long ago.
Although there may be those now who no longer publicly identify themselves as communists and have adopted the softer terminology of socialists, the overall strategies have not changed. The achievement of the goals that follow appears to have been largely successful. The United States is on the cusp, or even past the cusp, of no longer being a democratic republic with the protections enshrined in the Bill of Rights. President Donald Trump has gallantly opposed the subjugation and decline of the United States, but the full weight of the enemies of a free society has come to light during the 2020 election.
If you haven't seen these goals, please carefully read them and contemplate their impact on American culture and society, and judge for yourself the extent of the methodical dismantling and extirpation of all things uniquely American. The Founders and the generations who followed gave whatever necessary (lives, fortunes, property, and aspirations to name a few) to preserve this nation. We Baby-Boomers have coasted long enough on the foundations they established. It's up to us to take personal responsibility now, before it is really too late — to stand in the breach and turn the tide. Goliath is not invincible.
Here they are. Read 'em and weep.
11. Promote the U.N. as the only hope for mankind. If its charter is rewritten, demand that it be set up as a one-world government with its own independent armed forces.
15. Capture one or both of the political parties in the United States.
16. Use technical decisions of the courts to weaken basic American institutions by claiming their activities violate civil rights.
17. Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers' associations. Put the party line in textbooks.
18. Gain control of all student newspapers.
19. Use student riots to foment public protests against programs or organizations which are under Communist attack.
20. Infiltrate the press. Get control of book-review assignments, editorial writing, policymaking positions.
21. Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures.
22. Continue discrediting American culture by degrading all forms of artistic expression. An American Communist cell was to "eliminate all good sculpture from parks and buildings, substitute shapeless, awkward and meaningless forms."
23. Control art critics and directors of art museums. "Our plan is to promote ugliness, repulsive, meaningless art."
24. Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them "censorship" and a violation of free speech and free press.
25. Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio, and TV.
26. Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as "normal, natural, healthy."
27. Infiltrate the churches and replace revealed religion with "social" religion. Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity which does not need a "religious crutch."
28. Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the ground that it violates the principle of "separation of church and state."
29. Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance cooperation between nations on a worldwide basis.
30. Discredit the American Founding Fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the "common man."
31. Belittle all forms of American culture and discourage the teaching of American history on the ground that it was only a minor part of the "big picture." Give more emphasis to Russian history since the Communists took over.
32. Support any socialist movement to give centralized control over any part of the culture–education, social agencies, welfare programs, mental health clinics, etc.
35. Discredit and eventually dismantle the FBI.
36. Infiltrate and gain control of more unions.
37. Infiltrate and gain control of big business.
38. Transfer some of the powers of arrest from the police to social agencies. Treat all behavioral problems as psychiatric disorders which no one but psychiatrists can understand [or treat].
39. Dominate the psychiatric profession and use mental health laws as a means of gaining coercive control over those who oppose Communist goals.
40. Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce.
41. Emphasize the need to raise children away from the negative influence of parents. Attribute prejudices, mental blocks and retarding of children to suppressive influence of parents.
42. Create the impression that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of the American tradition; that students and special-interest groups should rise up and use united force to solve economic, political or social problems.
