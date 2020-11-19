When you’re Governor Gavin Newsom, you’re above the law

On Friday, news broke that California’s pretty-boy governor, Gavin Newsom, had violated his draconian restrictions on socializing (no Thanksgiving for you, lowly Californians!). Instead of hunkering at home, he’d joined a multi-family party at Napa County’s chichi French Laundry restaurant. Newsom cheerfully apologized for how bad it looked but claimed that everyone followed the state’s health rules. Yesterday, though, it turned out that Newsom hadn’t followed any health rules. For Democrats, laws are for the little people.

I could give you a boring rundown of what happened, but I won’t. Instead, I’ll pass the baton to Tucker Carlson, who makes the point that Democrats not only ignore the unconstitutional, totalitarian rules they’re imposing on ordinary people, they don’t even try to hide their hypocrisy:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The shameless behavior you saw in the video is how you know that American has gone from a democratic republic to an aristocracy. The new aristocrats make the rules but do not consider themselves to be under any obligation to abide by them – and they’re right because who’s going to stop them?

Despite his partying, and despite the fact that though masks and lockdowns didn’t stop the Wuhan virus from hanging around in California, Newsom has gone right back to mandating masks and lockdowns:

Newsom's so-called emergency brake will halt reopening plans and put almost all of the state back under the strictest set of rules that halt indoor worship and force most indoor business to close or operate at a fraction of their capacity and keep most schools closed, including the nation’s second-largest school district in Los Angeles. Newsom also said he was also strengthening a mask requirement outside of homes with limited exceptions, and he was considering a curfew on business hours.

Almost 62% of Californians voted for Newsom in 2018. I’m terribly sorry only for the 38% who didn’t vote for him. The Newsom-voting Californians illustrate H.L. Mencken’s dictum that “democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want and deserve to get it good and hard.”

By the way, have you all noticed that all the punitive mandates from leftists lack something useful? Our new aristocracy is threatening people with arrest for gatherings in their homes, depriving children of educations, destroying businesses, driving up depression, drug use, and abuse, and forcing us all into mask burqas. Strikingly, though, these aristocrats are not giving Americans what could be the single most useful piece of advice out there: Take Vitamin D and try to get some sunshine (if you can when you’re locked in your home).

A recent study showed that most people who get bad cases of the Wuhan virus are Vitamin D deficient:

More than 80 percent of 200 patients hospitalized in Spain with COVID-19 had low levels of vitamin D, a new study found. The study, which was published Tuesday in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, found that the majority of patients being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in the northern city of Santander suffered from a deficiency of vitamin D. Researchers at the University of Cantabria determined that just 82 percent of the 216 patients had inadequate levels — compared to around 47 percent of people in a control group who didn’t have the virus.

I’m not a doctor, but those numbers are impressive. You should ask your doctor about adding Vitamin D to your diet.

And here’s something else interesting. The powers that be have blamed racism for the higher incidence of severe Wuhan virus cases amongst blacks. However, the problem might be that blacks have unusually high levels of Vitamin D deficiency (which could also explain their higher incidences of heart disease and diabetes).

If you’re a California resident and would like to help California out of its Newsom-induced wreckage, consider checking out the campaign to recall him. Alternatively, consider moving to a better state – but only if you promise to live and vote as a conservative in your new home. We don’t need disaffected Californians doing to other states what they’ve already done to Colorado.

Image: Gavin Newsom blithely apologizes for breaking rules. YouTube screengrab.