House Democrats lay groundwork for 2022 Republican House takeover. No, really...

Yesterday, the slightly depleted House Democrats elected House Speaker Nancy as their once-again leader for the 177th session of Congress, beginning in January 2021. As of now, for this election at least, there have been no accusations of Democratic voter fraud.

Here is the celebratory horn blast:

Congratulations to @SpeakerPelosi, once again elected by House Democrats to be our fearless leader and nominee for Speaker of the House for the 117th Congress! #DownWithNDP #ForThePeople — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) November 18, 2020

Fearless no less! Fearless Leader! Got that?

Entering her seventh year of leadership, the humbled-Fearless Dear Leader tweeted

Our Democratic House Majority is unified by our values and by our commitment to support and advance the hopes and aspirations of America’s working families. #ForThePeople pic.twitter.com/vbX3yDQKLV — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) November 18, 2020

Our Democratic House Majority is unified by our values and by our commitment to support and advance the hopes and aspirations of America’s working families. #ForThePeople

She, along with most of the Democratic new leadership -- Steny Hoyer, Hakeem Jeffries, James Clyburn -- is the same old leadership which bitterly spent the past four years denouncing President Donald J. Trump's (R) 2016 victory, thus not only continuing but deepening and widening Americans' divisions, vividly symbolized by old/new fearless leader's ripping up her copy of President Trump's State of the Union speech after he finished speaking last year.

Despite the shrunken Democratic House contingent, Pelosi will undoubtedly also be re-elected once again in January 2021 to her perhaps final --as she hinted -- term as Speaker of the House.

As for her brave statement "Our Democratic House Majority is unified by our values," hmmm. Do the 80-year-olds Pelosi, Clyburn and Hoyer have the same values as the under 35s-Squad and other green-everything, free-everything, defunding police lefty Democrats that were blamed

Will the new House Republicans, not to mention the returning House Republicans, strengthened by their corresponding increased numbers be willing to compromise with their opposition after four years of no unity?

Hmmm. Maybe not. Why should they? So, while House Republicans, who also re elected most of their leaders for the forthcoming new Congressional session on Tuesday, prepare for their immediate responsibilities they are also

focusing on...why yes, the 2022 mid terms elections. Indeed, optimistic planning for the 2022 mid term elections has already begun.

Historically, the party that does not hold the White House has been largely successful in flipping majorities during the midterms - a statistic that has some Democrats saying they need to reevaluate their strategy heading into the next election cycle.