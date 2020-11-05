Trump improves Wisconsin vote total by 200,000 and loses?

Despite four years of a relentless pounding by Big Tech and Big Media, President Trump increased his Wisconsin vote total by more than 200,000 votes over 2016, an increase of nearly 15 percent. And still he managed to lose?

Something is rotten in the State of Wisconsin. Observers should be asking themselves how the least attractive Democratic nominee in anyone's memory — a quintessential old white man, senile to boot — managed to secure nearly 250,000 more votes than Hillary Clinton did in her glass-shattering year of 2016, an 18-percent increase.

The answer to this question is turnout, by any means necessary. In Wisconsin, an astounding 88 percent of those registered to vote seem to have voted. In Ohio, another battleground state, the turnout was a much more typical 68 percent.

In Wisconsin, Trump's overnight lead vanished as the mail-in votes were counted. The reason why these votes skew heavily to Biden has little or nothing to do with COVID — Republicans are no more immune than Democrats — and everything to do with vote-harvesting.

The differential may also have something to do with the Post Office, which is defying a judge's order right now to sweep its facilities for missing ballots. Trump won 58 of Wisconsin's 72 counties. A rogue postal worker does not have to be a political scientist to know which ballots to dump.

