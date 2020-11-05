Project Veritas reports on Michigan election fraud

The Barlow Branch of the Post Office in Traverse City, Michigan, has a principled employee on the job. On Wednesday morning, that employee reached out to James O’Keefe, of Project Veritas, to describe how his supervisor required postal workers to segregate ballots received after the deadline had passed and then stamp them with an earlier date so that they could still be counted.

The Project Veritas video below is short, but it tells you everything you need to know about what happened at the Barlow Branch. As you think about the information revealed in the video, keep in mind that the National Association of Letter Carriers, which represents nearly 300,000 current and retired Post Office employees, endorsed Joe Biden, warning that their “survival” depended on it. It beats me how it’s legal for the people tasked with handling mail-in ballots are allowed to advocate an openly partisan stance, but that’s America in 2020.

The whistleblowing employee explains to O’Keefe that the supervisor, Johnathon Clarke, instructed employees to segregate any ballots they collected on November 4. They were then ordered to place them in a special “express” bin, where they would be hand-stamped with a November 3 date and then sent immediately to the main distribution center. That fake date is important because Michigan law states that, for mailed-in ballots to be counted, the polling place must receive them by 8 p.m. on election day – in this case, November 3.

Put bluntly, what the whistleblower describes is criminal activity and election interference at the Barlow Branch of the United States Post Office in Traverse City, Michigan. Given the postal worker union’s decision to cite “survival” as the basis for endorsing Biden, it’s entirely reasonable to believe that this scene was repeated at other Post Office locations across America – or, at least, in swing states across America.

When O’Keefe asked the whistleblower why he was risking his career to speak up, the whistleblower had a simple answer:

That’s sketchy. I don’t like sketchy. It screams corruption. And knowing the Post Office’s leanings politically, it didn’t seem quite right. *** How are we supposed to have any integrity in this country if we are just going to let things slide based on a scaling issue?

O’Keefe then filmed himself calling the whistleblower’s supervisor, Johnathon Clarke. Stick around for the end of the video to see how that phone call went.

Reports such as this explain how the Democrats have chipped away at Trump’s lead election day lead. Democrats don’t care who votes. They care only that they can submit almost unlimited numbers of ballots and, even better, have unethical postal employees move things along to the corrupt election officials who oversee the count. That’s how you win in tinpot dictatorships and, apparently, that’s how you win in America.

Image: Barlow Branch USPS Traverse City, MI. Google Maps screengrab.