There may have been massive voter fraud in Virginia

Everybody assumed that Trump would lose in Virginia, a state that has been aggressively Democrat starting with Obama in 2008. When Virginia’s all-Democrat government enacted a slew of gun control laws, though, January saw huge Second Amendment protests in the state. Then the Wuhan Virus came along, the protests ended, and Virginia seemingly fell back into the blue zone. No one thought that it, too, might be one of the election fraud states – but that assumption may have been wrong.

We already got a tip-off last week (although we didn’t realize it) that Virginia was probably yet another state in which Biden got his electoral college votes through fraud. On November 11, American Thinker published a post entitled, “Data analysis shows weird mail-in ballot anomalies in contested states.”

The analysis looked at the final ratio of Democrat to Republican presidential votes in all 50 states. The norm for 40 of those 50 states was that, when counting mail-in ballots, they reflect the same ultimate ratio for the election as a whole. Thus, if a Democrat ends by winning 2 to 1, the mail-in ballots will also reflect this ratio as they arrive and get counted. That’s because they’ve been shuffled in the postal system so that they don’t arrive as clumps of ballots from red or blue districts. This ratio of red versus blue incoming ballots shows up as a constant straight line on a chart.

However, in ten states, nine of which Trump contests, the chart showed a huge and bizarre bounce right around 4 a.m. That, of course, was after the fraud states abruptly stopped counting, only to resume a few hours later – and that was when the tide turned so dramatically in Biden’s direction that he completely wiped out Trump’s advantage.

There was one anomaly in this analysis, though:

Now in fairness, VA is the only state out of the 50 that has anomalies but has not had accusations of voter fraud, yet. I think this is the exception that proves the rule. Yet to figure out what causes this anomalous shift, but here it is so no one accuses me of holding it back. — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) November 9, 2020

It’s beginning to look as if Virginia was not an exception proving the rule. Instead, Virginia proved the rule by being yet another Democrat-run state in which massive election fraud took place, shifting a true Trump victory to a fake Biden victory. Joe Hoft looked at the New York Times’ election feed showing Virginia’s voting patterns and discovered some peculiar anomalies:

One oddity in the file noted immediately is that the results for votes are not in whole integers (e.g. 1, 2, 3…). All of the entries have fractional amounts. This makes no sense since ballots do not come in fractions in the US. Each vote equals one vote. The first 125 entries reported in the NYT data feed were basically reasonable. The results varied in percentage of votes between Presidential candidates and appeared to be random with most votes going to President Trump. Up through this time (11:03 Eastern), President Trump was leading 52% to Biden’s 46%. At this time 3.3 million of the eventual 4.4 million votes had already been cast or about 75% of the vote was in. This is when things went off the rails. Eight entries totaling nearly (800,000) votes were removed from the database during this time. This makes no sense. Each vote should be added to the vote totals not taken away. Overall three entries of over 300,000 votes were posted in the data base to Biden’s vote total. Two entries of over 300,000 votes were taken away. The same happened to President Trump’s totals but in much smaller amounts. Overall 851,000 votes were added to Biden’s totals and only 318,000 were awarded to President Trump between 11:14pm (Eastern) on November 3rd and 5:00am November 4th. This resulted in over half a million more votes net going to Biden and 73% of the votes during this timeframe.

There’s more – including some interesting charts – but it all adds up to another Biden victory that defies common sense, statistics, mathematics, and the will of the people.

Image: Fraud graphic by Nick Young. Creative commons.