Christiane Amanpour is no journalist

CNN International Anchor Christiane Amanpour used the Nazi Holocaust against Jews to once again misportray and besmirch the reputation of President Donald Trump and the 72 million people who voted for him.

Amanpour stated: "This week 82 years ago, Kristallnacht happened. It was the Nazis' warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide against a whole identity and, in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history and proof. After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden-Harris team pledges a return to normal.”

Like many on the Left, Amanpour is blatantly insensitive to the brutality against and extermination of Europe’s Jews, and exploits this historical genocide as a means to vilify conservatives and Trump supporters. It is an evil tactic reflecting a cruel and fraudulent personality.

The very fact that she has been able for four years to freely level obscene lies against the President without any retaliation against her from President Trump indicates that Trump is in no way stifling her freedom of speech. What she should be concerned about is the censorship, cancel culture, political correctness, and the destruction of people’s reputations and livelihoods coming from the leftwing precincts and much of the Biden-Clinton-Obama-Squad Democrat apparatus she extolls. Amanpour speaks of Kristallnacht and yet remains silent while Antifa physically beats up regular Americans. She praises Black Lives Matter which, similar to what occurred on Kristallnacht, breaks the glass windows of stores owned by Americans and torches the streets of American commercial and residential neighborhoods.

Amanpour is part of a dangerous and growing group who are themselves Jewish or married to Jews who are exploiting the Holocaust in their leftist battle against President Trump and patriotic Americans. They diminish and ignore the real catastrophe against Europe’s six million Jewish victims. CNN should fire Amanpour. It is evident she is not a journalist but a propagandist. We would have expected all self-respecting Jewish organizations to have momentarily overruled their animus toward President Trump by condemning Amanpour’s remarks and thereby showing their respect for the victims of Hitler’s Holocaust.

Amanpour has severely wounded the few remaining Holocaust survivors and their children. One such Holocaust survivor, named Linda, has shared with Conference of Jewish Affairs her response to Amanpour’s obscene remarks:

“AS THE DAUGHTER OF A HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR MYSELF, AND GRAND-DAUGHTER, NIECE AND COUSIN TO MORE THAN 60 NON-SURVIVING FAMILY MEMBERS GASED, BURNED AND BUTCHERED BY THE NAZIS, I URGE CNN TO TAKE THIS SIMPLE ACTION.”

If Amanpour had politicized and diminished black slavery or something important to Muslims, she would be long gone. Part of the reason is because of the guaranteed uprising among all establishment Jewish organizations and temples incensed by an attack against "minorities". They would scream for all to hear. However, when something anti-Semitic or dismissive of Jewish history or Israel comes from the political left, or in service to their anti-Trump or anti-conservative agenda, the Jewish organizations hold their fire so as to allow the criticism of Trump or Republicans to move forward, unimpeded. Why? Because their first and foremost priority has become not the defense of Jewry but the destruction of Trump and conservative America.

Rabbi Spero is author of Push Back, spokesman for the Conference of Jewish Affairs, and a radio host heard nightly at 8:00 PM, EST on CRNtalk.

Image: CNN