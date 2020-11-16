Georgia’s Warnock admired MLK but doesn’t emulate him

It’s possible that America’s fate could hang on the Senate run-off in Georgia. If Biden oozes his way into the White House on a fetid slime of voter fraud, and if the Democrats win both elections in the run-off for Georgia Senator, America will face a socialist White House and Senate. They plan to pack the court, add new states, open the border, socialize medicine, ally with communist China, etc. One of Georgia’s Senate candidates, Raphael Warnock, is a paradigmatic representative of the modern Democrat.

Warnock is a native of Savannah, Georgia. Fascinated by Marin Luther King, Jr. he followed in King’s footsteps by attending Morehouse College, in Atlanta, where he majored in psychology.

Warnock eventually earned a Master of Divinity, a Mater of Philosophy, and a Doctor of Philosophy, all from Union Theological Seminary, which is associated with Columbia University. His credentials allowed him again to become a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, King’s old church, where he is now the senior pastor.

It’s tempting to think, “Wow, having Warnock in Congress would be like a historical re-do, one in which King is not assassinated but, instead, lives to get elected to Congress.” Do not be tempted to think that. Warnock is King’s seriously unpleasant doppelgänger.

King believed in an America where people would be judged, not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. He was a foe of anti-Semitism and strongly supported Israel. He was a humanist, who believed in non-violence and the promise of America. He was also a strong proponent of the Second Amendment.

And then there’s Raphael Warnock.

1. Warnock thinks “whiteness” is a problem. In 2016, Warnock spoke at Atlanta’s Candler School of Theology. As was the case with the entire Democrat party, which had once embraced Trump as a friend to the black community, Warnock excoriated Trump as an evil racist, and concluded his supporters were too:

“If it is true that a man who has dominated the news and poisoned the discussion for months needs to repent, then it is doubly true that a nation that can produce such a man and make his vitriol go viral needs to repent,” Warnock said to raucous applause. “No matter what happens next month, more than a third of the nation that would go along with this, is reason to be afraid. America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness, on full display this season.”

Warnock comes by his racism honestly, because his mentor was James Cone, who railed against “satanic whiteness” and argued for the “destruction of everything white” in America. Cone’s race-centric religion, which he developed in the 1960s, once had room for God. Eventually, though, he supplanted God with race. “I am black first – and everything else comes after that.”

2. Like any hardcore Leftist, Raphael Warnock hates Israel, the only pluralist, liberal democracy in the totalitarian Middle East. In 2018, he preached the blood libel that Israel deliberately murdered unarmed Palestinian children:

We need a two-state solution where all of God’s children can live together. We saw the government of Israel shoot down unarmed Palestinian sisters and brothers like birds of prey. . . . It is wrong to shoot down God’s children like they don’t matter at all. And it’s no more anti-Semitic for me to say that than it is anti-white for me to say that Black lives matter. Palestinian lives matter.

In fact, Israel, more than any other country in the world, will do anything, including putting its troops in danger, to avoid harming innocents. The Palestinians, therefore, deliberately place their weapons and fighters in schools and hospitals in order to parade dead children before the West’s cameras.

3. Naturally, Warnock is opposed to the Second Amendment. Back in 2014, he fought hard against legislation that would have allowed Georgia residents to carry arms in church for self-defense. “The answer to America’s gun violence isn’t to encourage masses of people to carry guns,” he insisted. Perhaps if he preached less hate and more traditional Judeo-Christian morality to his congregants, guns would be less of an issue.

4. In the 1990s, Warnock was part of an enthusiastic greeting for Fidel Castro. He’s never disavowed that support.

5. And of course, because Warnock is a leftist in 2020, he hates the police, whom he refers to as “gangsters,” “thugs,” and “bullies.”

Here’s the deal: None of this is unique to Warnock. He, like Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and AOC, is the face of the modern Democrat party. They hate America, they hate white people, they hate traditional Christianity, they’re anti-Semitic and seek Israel’s destruction, and they’re desperate for power.

Image: Raphael Warnock. YouTube screengrab.