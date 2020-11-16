More Biden nonprofit hanky-panky: cancer charity raised and spent millions on salaries and travel, zero for cancer research

News of a second dodgy Biden-affiliated “charity” broke over the weekend, too late to inform voters of the nature of philanthropy-as-slush-fund practiced by Democrats, ever since the Clintons showed the way in doing well by ostensibly doing good.

Isabel Vincent reported in the New York Post:

A cancer charity started by Joe Biden gave out no money to research, and spent most of its contributions on staff salaries, federal filings show. The Biden Cancer Initiative was founded in 2017 by the former vice president and his wife Jill Biden to “develop and drive implementation of solutions to accelerate progress in cancer prevention, detection, diagnosis, research and care and to reduce disparities in cancer outcomes,” according to its IRS mission statement. But it gave out no grants in its first two years, and spent millions on the salaries of former Washington DC aides it hired.

The incredibly vague language here -- “develop and drive implementation of solutions to accelerate progress in cancer prevention, detection, diagnosis, research and care and to reduce disparities in cancer outcomes” – could cover all sorts of political activity.

The money raised, “$4,809,619 in contributions in fiscal years 2017 and 2018,” covered generous salaries for aides from the Obama-Biden administration:

The group’s president, Gregory Simon, raked in $429,850 in fiscal 2018 (July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019), according to the charity’s most recent federal tax filings. Simon, a former Pfizer executive and longtime health care lobbyist who headed up the White House’s cancer task force in the Obama administration, saw his salary nearly double from the $224,539 he made in fiscal 2017, tax filings show. Danielle Carnival, former chief of staff for Obama’s cancer initiative, the Cancer Moonshot Task Force, who took home $258,207 in 2018.

Pfizer, eh? The vey company that delayed announcing the effectiveness of its vaccine until after the election. Some coincidence!

Money was spent on travel and conferences:

The charity spent $56,738 on conferences and $59,356 on travel that year. The following year, the travel expenditure swelled to $97,149, and the non-profit spent $742,953 on conferences, tax filings show.

Well, they sure didn't spend a lot of money on a graphic artist for a logo:

If this work had any value at all, apparently nobody appreciated it once Biden withdrew from participation after declaring his presidential run:

After only two years, the charity “paused” its operations when Biden and his wife stepped down for Joe Biden’s presidential run. Although the organization is still officially active, according to the IRS, Simon said in a 2019 interview that without the Bidens at the helm, the charity lost its edge.

This sounds a lot like the Clinton Foundation, whose money flow dried up once Hillary was no longer in prospect of becoming president.

The cancer gabfest “charity” is not the only suspicious nonprofit to raise millions off the Biden name. The Penn Biden Center, a Washington, DC-based offshoot of the University of Pennsylvania, reportedly:

…has allegedly failed to disclose $70 million in gifts from China since 2017.

According to a report by Campus Reform, the Biden Center at UPenn is facing heightened scrutiny this week over a series of gifts from China that were not properly disclosed to the federal government.

A complaint to the Department of Education filed by the National Legal and Policy Center requests:

...that it conduct a full investigation into the University of Pennsylvania’s failure to disclose the source of millions of dollars of donations from China since 2013 to the university and its Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement as required by law. Since 2017 alone, when the Biden Center opened and after Joe Biden announced he was running for President in April 2018, the university received over $70 million from China, of which $22 million were listed as “Anonymous.” Federal law requires the disclosure of the source of all donations over $250,000. The complaint also requests referral to the Department of Justice to file an enforcement action seeking compliance and to recoup all the costs of the investigation. The complaint notes that the Biden Center co-sponsored the 2020 Penn China Research Symposiumon January 31, 2020,that included opening remarks by Ambassador Huang Ping, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in New York, amid the coverup by China of the pandemic of the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China. “It is apparent that the Biden Center is beholden to China for its operations,” said Peter Flaherty, Chair of NLPC. “This has an insidious affect on shaping the programs it produces.” “These multi-million dollar donations from China are bad enough,” said Paul Kamenar, counsel for NLPC, “but the flagrant reporting violations over the years are simply outrageous.” The complaint also notes that the David L. Cohen, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the university, hosted a major fundraising event for Biden on the day he announced his candidacy.

Much worse, the Daily Caller reports that Biden personally enriched himself via the Chinese money laundred through the Center:

Biden appeared on the UPenn campus four times to make speeches in 2017 and made another four speeches in 2018. Penn paid him $776,527 for his trouble, nearly double the average salary for everyday professors, according to PhillyMag. When the Daily Caller asked whether Biden had in fact taught any courses since being hired, UPenn Vice Provost for Faculty Anita Allen did not list any, saying his work was instead based in Washington

Nothing to see here, folks, that’s why the mainstream media is ignoring the story. I am sure Lois Lerner and her successors at the IRS aren’t a bit concerned.