Requiem for a republic

Stalin is alleged by some to have said: "It's not the people who vote that count, it's the people who count the votes."

No matter who said it, the quote is an excellent definition of tyranny. It is also, apparently, an accurate appraisal of what occurred in America in the hours and days after polling places closed on the evening of Nov. 3rd. Yet Democrats, who’ve spent the last four years incessantly telling us that the Russians stole the 2016 presidential election from Hillary Clinton, have abruptly pivoted and now claim our election process is utterly meddle-proof, a thing of peerless integrity. Even as they were stealing the 2020 election from Donald Trump…and roughly half of American voters.

But steal it they apparently have. For some time now, I have warned of the pending end of America as we knew it. Sadly, that day has arrived. The republic is finished. Yes, I know Republicans did much better overall than they were projected to by the “experts.” Republicans did not lose control of the Senate, though they came close to doing so. Shockingly to the pundits, they actually picked up a number of seats in the House. Maybe, in 2024, if we have the right candidate (Trump again?), we can…blah, blah, blah.

Unfortunately, that’s all so much wishful thinking. This was the presidential election we had to have to save the nation. That is why the now-radical Democrats pulled out all the stops to win it, even engaging in blatant cheating and corruption. If Biden channels his inner Obama and decides to skip the legislative process and grant immunity to 20 million illegal aliens by executive fiat, it is game over. No conservative will ever be elected president again. Period. That observation has nothing to do with racism, it’s just a simple fact. The already rapid change in the electorate can be clearly seen in the formerly red states such as Colorado, Texas, Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina that have turned “purple” or blue. We are entering an era of one-party government, at least in terms of national elections. We will soon be the world’s biggest banana republic. Moreover, Biden recently vowed to recommit the U.S. to the Paris Climate Accord on “Day One” of his presidency, and is in favor of most aspects of the Green New Deal, guaranteeing that the American economy will collapse like a bad popover. He will also revive the Iran Nuclear Deal…guaranteeing Iran a viable nuclear weapon in the near future.

This didn’t just happen. This was a long-planned, well thought out scheme. It started with the radical left’s 1960s vow to embark on the “long march through the institutions.” They have all those institutions now. Academia, media, the entertainment industry/Hollywood, Big Religion, Big Business, and now Big Tech. Then came the coronavirus, or COVID-1984 as I have previously called it. Progressives used the virus itself as a kind of Trojan horse. With the assistance of the aforementioned institutions, Democratic governors, mayors and health officials successfully instituted mask mandates and lockdowns and instilled fear and terror into the American populace. They then urged everyone to vote by mail, if they cared about their friends, families and fellow citizens. “Stay home, stay safe.” Because, you know, “Staying apart will bring us closer together.” In turn, the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots allowed Joe Biden, Trojan horse #2, to stay in his basement for seven months and still become president of the United States. (Until Kamala Harris takes over).

If the vote counts are accurate, which I don’t for a minute believe, then a remarkable thing happened: Americans chose an incompetent, incoherent, and nearly senile old man who despises their nation as founded, backs BLM and Antifa, champions abortion, supports policies that will necessarily lead to economic ruin, and who is essentially a wholly-owned subsidiary of China-- over a patriot with an unmatched economic record who has kept his promises and kept America safe and out of wars for his entire term in office. If we are that far gone today, no conservative could ever win in the future anyway, whether illegal aliens were granted immunity or not.

On the other hand, if corruption on a vast scale has occurred, and leftists get away with it this time, they are always going to get away with it, particularly since they will have gained even more power and control. I have recently heard many conservatives say they will never vote again, as it is pointless and therefore not worth it if their votes aren’t going to be counted anyway. I understand their feelings of disenfranchisement, but this, too, plays right into Democrats' hands and assures one-party rule for perpetuity.

Joe Biden recently said, ”We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” The media ignored his statement. Turns out, he was not only boasting, but telling the truth, something he is usually loath to do.

“The Swamp” is almost unimaginably vast, fetid and deep. Leftists have successfully trampled on the Constitution. They have broken the system, broken many Americans…broken America.

In 1787, while coming out of Independence Hall after the Constitutional Convention, a lady asked Ben Franklin if citizens were being handed a republic or a monarchy. Franklin replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Which we did. For 233 years.

