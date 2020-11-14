For Dems, parties hearty for us, no Thanksgiving for you
What's Thanksgiving season for us is hypocrisy season for leftist politicians, putting on masks for the cameras and demanding we all scrap America's most beloved holiday, while they party on.
Here's their call:
With the number of coronavirus cases rising in nearly every state, officials have a blunt message about Thanksgiving: Don't hold large gatherings this year.
From coast to coast, governors and other officials are imposing restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving and pleading with residents to be cautious of the risk of transmitting Covid-19 in their homes or during their travels.
Do what we’re told? Screw off. Thanks to the president, not Fauci, vaccines are on the way.https://t.co/2MLepFdiZs— Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 14, 2020
This is an incredibly bad idea. And even if they have epic ventilation and no one gets sick it sends a terrible message to people around the country who will reasonably take it as a signal that getting together with family is probably fine. Terrible decision. https://t.co/A5ywQsnUDM— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 13, 2020
We certainly hope Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, enjoyed their dinner at the Michelin-starred restaurant on Nov. 6. Because it will end up costing a lot more than $700 in terms of damage to Newsom’s credibility in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nothing will launder the stain of stupidity from his reputation after this ill-conceived outing.
You see, California’s millionaire governor didn’t just splurge on dinner for the sake of a romantic evening with his spouse. That might have been understandable, though still out of touch in a state where many are suffering the drastic economic effects of the pandemic.No, Newsom voyaged to Napa County for an exclusive birthday dinner with his favorite lobbyist and longtime advisor, Jason Kinney. The dinner “included people from several households, the type of gathering his administration has discouraged during the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a San Francisco Chronicle story by Alexei Koseff.
“State guidelines limit gatherings, defined as ‘social situations that bring together people from different households at the same time in a single space or place,’ to no more than three households,” wrote Koseff.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday defended her decision to implement a new round of lockdown orders, just days after she joined large crowds celebrating Joe Biden's election victory, saying that sometimes people need “relief” despite her recent calls to cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans.Lightfoot was asked about critics who have scolded her for hypocrisy during an MSNBC segment that featured video of the liberal mayor in the middle of a “massive” crowd less than a week ago.“You can see the shot here. Mask compliance in our city is actually up very, very high,” Lightfoot said. “There are times when we actually do need to have relief and come together, and I felt like that was one of those times. That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not.”
Chuck Schumer in the middle of a New York crowd not wearing a mask.— Justine Wadsack For State SENATE - AZ LD10 (@Wadsack4Arizona) November 7, 2020
pic.twitter.com/b9Ab3n6uZ8
