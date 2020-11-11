Maybe we shouldn't project president-elects so fast

Back in 2000, I was analyzing the election results at the local Univision channel when the networks called Florida for VP Gore. I reacted with shock by reminding everyone that Florida has two times zones and that people were in line voting. Eventually, they took it back and we know the rest of the story.

On Saturday, the networks called it for VP Biden and most of us could not believe it either.

Shouldn't we count the votes first? What's the rush? I would think that Biden would want to remove this cloud over his presidency.

Hopefully, the networks will learn to withhold projections until 75% of the vote has been recorded or the lead is over 5%. We should never call an election just for the sake of telling the world that our statisticians are better than yours!

Look at Arizona. We were told on election night that Biden won but did he?

Look at Pennsylvania. Everyone knew that the Trump team would go to the Supreme Court over the governor's arbitrary decision on late ballots. So how can you call a state when the results are pending judicial review?

What we are watching is competition between networks rather than honest news coverage. They want to be "the first" even if it means making a mistake. Wonder why so many people are turning them off?

Andy Putzer is right. The projection just divided us more than we are!

