It's not enough to hold the Senate. Trump must win.

I'm holding out hope that the president's legal pursuits uncover the widespread voter fraud, software glitches, and illegal processes necessary to overcome the seemingly unimaginable result of the 2020 presidential election.

As a conservative, it is disheartening (to say the least) to consider the prospect of a Joe Biden (Kamala Harris) presidency.

Sadly, many Republican pundits (seemingly unprepared to come to the president's defense) have asserted that we've gained ground in the House (not securing a majority) and maintained control of the Senate. (That's as of 8 P.M. PST on Friday. Give Democrats a few more days, and Joe runs the 50-state table.)

It gives me no solace that Republicans have protected their majority in the Senate. Their partisan support of the president the last four years has been more about the outsized personality of the president than their ideological support of conservative principles.

As a long-suffering California Republican, I have seen the Republican Party acquiesce to liberal (leftist) policies time and time again, in an ode to bipartisanship.

As Joe Biden and the Democrat apparatchiks make calls for unity, their party's more radical spokespersons (AOC, Reich, Reid, Behar, et al.) have made calls for retribution.

This retribution falls on the people, not our elected, ahem, representatives.

Donald Trump loves America. What he worked tirelessly to overcome was the stranglehold that the political class maintained on our liberties. With a Joe Biden anointing, our liberties are dead.

I do not hold out hope that our, ahem, Republican representatives in the Senate will protect our personal liberties. As to the Supreme Court, I fully expect the Democrats to pack the court, or somehow otherwise diminish the role of the court in maintaining adherence to our constitutional principles.

If current Electoral College counts hold, it will be a long, dark winter, indeed.

