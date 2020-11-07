AOC and other Dems’ vows of vengeance on Trump supporters ensure a fanatical fight to the bitter end

Since antiquity, military commanders leading expeditions have burned their boats so that nobody would be tempted to desert the battles ahead and head for the safety of home. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, by calling for lists of Trump supporters to be compiled, has in effect burned the boats for those Republicans tempted to concede the presidential election and pledge their support to Biden, so that the media and Democrats (they imagine) will be kind to them.

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

In a tweet later made private, former Pete Buttigieg staffer Emily Abrams directed the vengeful to something called the “Trump Accountability Project.”

We’re launching the Trump Accountability Project to make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did. Join us and help spread the word.https://t.co/wtVxGIlYOK — Emily Abrams (@emabrams) November 6, 2020

On its landing page, the TAP warns:

We should welcome in our fellow Americans with whom we differ politically. But those who took a paycheck from the Trump Administration should not profit from their efforts to tear our democracy apart. The world should never forget those who, when faced with a decision, chose to put their money, their time, and their reputations behind separating children from their families, encouraging racism and anti-Semitism, and negligently causing the unnecessary loss of life and economic devastation from our country's failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Post Millennial:

The site is a self-described "permanent record" of those who elected the president, including Trump campaign staffers, Republican National Committee members, and affiliated PACs in 2016 or 2020. Individuals who donated a "significant amount"—$1000 or more—in efforts to re-elect the president and related campaign committees are also blacklisted. Others who worked in the Trump administration; endorsed the president in a public light; were appointed to federal boards, commissions, or the judiciary; and staffed law firms that represented the Trump name in any capacity are named.

While ominous, neither of these avengers specify what they have in mind for those who disagreed with them in a presidential election. Others were not so shy. Jennifer Rubin, who poses as a conservative op-ed writer for the Washington Post, wants a blacklist that would deny the opportunity to make a living to those who supported the incumbent Republican president:

Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into "polite" society. We have a list. — Jennifer 'Count Every Vote' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 6, 2020

Others betrayed the bloodthirstiness and sadism that totalitarians so often embrace. Writer and podcaster Touré, who made a name for himself at The Rolling Stone:

If you’re a Trumper I hope the pain and anxiety you feel now is excruciating. You voted against America and for a cult leader who has no redeeming or admirable qualities. He’s a cretin who cares nothing about this country and you don’t either. You deserve all the pain and more. — Touré (@Toure) November 6, 2020

Senator Marsha Blackburn is among those who laugh in the defiance of the tyrant wannabes:

- Marsha https://t.co/JwFRxO3aZi — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) November 7, 2020

John Sexton of Hot Air has compiled other tweets of defiance, some of them rather colorful.

Former Obama bros putting political enemies on lists? Really leaning into the brand. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2020

Some theorize this move by Ocasio Cortez is defensive:

There is a simple reason for those nutty @AOC tweets today.



Most of the Democratic Party is blaming her for their loses in the house and she is desperate to change the conversation. https://t.co/lq6VoEo6Dh — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 6, 2020

Make no mistake that the left wing of the Democrat party is now revolutionary in intent, and completely untethered from constitutional conctraints. If and when they gain the upper hand in a Democrat administration, probably through extensive street violence, they would not hesitate to torture and murder their opponents, the way the victorious Castro revolutionaries, especially the bloodthirsty Che Guevara so idolized by American leftists, did.