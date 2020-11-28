Help is on the way to understand Sidney Powell's Michigan lawsuit

Sidney Powell's Michigan lawsuit is shorter than the Georgia lawsuit she filed (although I suspect that has do to, in part, with a smaller font and different formatting choices). Nevertheless, it's every bit as complex, because while Michigan had the same overarching forms of fraud (fraud revolving around paper ballots and their counting and voting machine fraud), the supporting facts are different. Enter Doug Ross, who has a real knack for creating uncomplicated infographics that clearly explain complicated materials.

If you haven't already seen it, I reproduced here Doug's infographic about the complaint Sidney Powell filed in Georgia. It's a lot easier to understand what he did than it is to understand the complaint. As is the case with all complaints, that document is larded with confusing, and often repetitive, language that plaintiffs must include for procedural reasons.

Because Georgia is in the news owing to the all-important runoff for Senate candidates, a lot of people missed the fact that, at the same time she filed the complaint in Georgia, Powell also filed a lawsuit in Michigan. At a fundamental level, the complaint is the same as that in Georgia. That is, both charge that the two states violated voting laws, engaged in massive ballot fraud, and engaged in computer voting machine fraud.

Each state has its unique factual wrinkles. In Michigan, Democrats were extraordinarily aggressive when it came to barring Republicans from observing the mail-in ballot vote counting. Meanwhile, in Georgia, Democrats pretended that the vote-counting venue had suffered a dramatic pipe burst and locked out observers, only to continue counting.

These unique factual wrinkles matter at an evidentiary level. The complaints have different eyewitnesses and different expert witnesses. If you've read the Georgia complaint, that's not the same as having read the Michigan complaint.

That's why it's great that, once again, Doug Ross has come through with an extremely clear series of slides showing the core of the Michigan complaint. I urge you to review them so that you have a firm grasp of what happened in that state:

Image: Covering up windows at Detroit's absentee ballot counting center. YouTube screen grab.