Help is on the way for understanding Sidney Powell’s Georgia complaint

One of the biggest problems with 2020’s election fraud is creating an accessible narrative that doesn’t sound like just a mess of disparate statements and studies. Enter Doug Ross, who’s put together an attractive infographic that he describes as “so easy to consume, even Democrats can understand.” Moreover, he’s freely sharing it, so I’m taking advantage of that in this post.

On Wednesday night, Sidney Powell filed a 104-page complaint in Georgia, that pulls together all the allegations we’ve heard about regarding election fraud. The general outlines of the massive election fraud is much the same in all the contested states (Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, etc.). What gives Georgia special urgency is the upcoming runoffs for Georgia’s two Senate seats, which could hand the entire federal government to the Democrats.

At the same time that Powell filed the complaint in Georgia, she filed a companion lawsuit in Michigan. That suit is predicated on the same underlying allegations seen in Georgia – massive election fraud – but relies upon eyewitness and expert testimony unique to Michigan. If you understand the principles behind the lawsuit in Georgia, you’ll also understand what’s taking place in Michigan.

The problem with both lawsuits is that they’re extremely long and assert dozens of facts pointing to three different issues: traditional fraud (cemetery votes, faked ballots), computer fraud (the Dominion voting systems and data manipulation), and executive department overreach that illegally changed voting rules in both states. For each of these categories, the evidence and the applicable law are different.

Both lawsuits also suffer from the fact that Powell and her team had less than two weeks to prepare complaint that would normally take months to finalize. This rush shows up in the fact that the allegations are a bit disorganized and there are typos.

Unsurprisingly, leftists have latched onto these non-substantive problems as proof that the substantiative allegations in the complaints are fallacious. In addition, leftists are doing their usual thing of saying that, because they disagree with the facts, the allegations are therefore old and “discredited” or “debunked” and can be disregarded. This attack from the hard-left Vice News illustrates the point.

Enter Doug Ross. He put together a remarkably clear infographic that, in nine slides, breaks down the different allegations and the core facts supporting them. In his email sharing the infographic Doug generously tells people to “feel free to copy, share, whatever.” I’ve taken him up on that offer:

A big thank you to Doug for an excellent public service.

Image: Sidney Powell on Maria Bartiromo, 11/15/20. YouTube screengrab.