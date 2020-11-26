Sidney Powell released the Kraken in Georgia

Sidney Powell promised to release the Kraken and show Americans the scope of election fraud on November 3, 2020. Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, she filed a 104-page complaint detailing everything she asserts took place in Georgia. This post will give you a very brief overview of the allegations.

You can view the complaint here. The narrative bounces around, so I've organized it by chronology and subject matter. The causes of action arise under Georgia election law, federal law, and the Constitution.

The complaint repeats what Powell has said before about Dominion and Smartmatic voting machines being created to help Hugo Chávez win elections. (You can learn more about Dominion's history here.)

Powell quotes a Venezuelan whistleblower's direct testimony about the two systems, including Chávez's requirements that the software would hide vote manipulation from audits. The computers were designed to enable virtually endless vote manipulation throughout the voting process, whether printing ballots, feeding them into the counting machine, or actually counting them.

The computers were also connected to the internet, so, when it came to data manipulation, no one had to be physically present with the computers. The systems have been associated with election fraud in various countries.

The fraud began when defendant Governor Kemp, defendant Secretary Raffensberger, and the Georgia Board of Elections (members of which are also defendants) hastily bought Dominion Voting Systems software and hardware. Kemp and Raffensberger disregarded all the evidence from Texas and others showing that the machines were vulnerable to fraud and impossible to audit. Ironically, it was Democrats who were initially worried about the systems' fraud potential.

Earlier this year (presumably in response to the Wuhan virus) Raffensberger illegally entered into a settlement agreement with various Georgia Democrat organizations by which he agreed to ignore the state's strong, specific statutory voting safeguards for absentee ballots. This opened the door to massive fraud, as well as violating recount safeguards. (Justice Kavanaugh's warning to federal courts not to alter with election statutes clearly applies to Raffensperger as well.)

With Raffensberger's guidance, election officials and poll workers refused to observe statutory safeguards. Among other things, numerous eyewitnesses testified that they didn't verify signatures, check security envelopes, or allow challengers to observe the count.

They also allegedly destroyed documentary evidence that the law required them to retain in connection with mail-in voting. (This matters because the legal doctrine of spoliation — deliberately destroying documents that can be used as evidence in a possible case — means that the missing documents will be presumed to have shown evidence adverse to the party that destroyed them.)

The complaint also offers voluminous eyewitness and expert testimony about Dominion Systems' vulnerability to fraud. As noted above, both eyewitness and expert evidence shows that the machines were designed to offer every available avenue for fraud, including taking advantage of voter errors.

To optimize the fraud, late at night on November 3, Georgia's election workers stated a lie about a massive leak at the State Farm Arena that required them to shut down the count. In fact, after the arena was closed, there's eyewitness testimony that several election workers spent approximately three unsupervised hours working at the computers.

As a matter of law, the pervasive pattern of fraud is so overwhelming that it precludes the "mistake" defense. This pattern is shown through expert reports and statistical analyses proving that hundreds of thousands of votes for Trump were either lost or transferred to Biden. Republican candidates in Georgia's 6th and 7th Districts were also affected.

Along the way, the complaint also alleges

1. China and Iran spied on the election (and possibly manipulated it),

2. Trump-hating Eric Coomer helped develop Dominion,

3. Almost 100,000 absentee ballots in Georgia were recorded as requested and were included in the vote count — except that there's no record they were ever returned to county election boards, and

4. Agents of China and Iran accessed the computers.

For those of us who have been following closely Ms. Powell's statements during various television and radio interviews, we're familiar with the factual outlines. What's different is that (a) the complaint actually identifies and summarizes the specific witness statements, and (b) it details the specific acts of fraud and how they violate state and federal law, as well as the Constitution. Instead of snippets, we now have the entire package of all the things that went wrong in Georgia.

Biden allegedly won the state by 12,670 votes. If proven, the allegations in the complaint show that, at minimum, Trump lost almost 100,000 votes due to the alleged fraud. Because this number exceeds Biden's alleged margin of victory, it requires that the election be put aside.

Please check out the complaint yourself. Reducing a 104-page complaint to 700 words means I gave you the chapter headings without any details.

Image: Sidney Powell. YouTube screen shot.