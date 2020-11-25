Election 2020: The willfully ignorant have topped themselves

Imagine if Lesley Stahl asked any public figure a question which granted a fact in the question that CBS had never put out in any way as true. That could be a problem. Does that mean CBS doesn’t want their television personalities to read any other news sources, lest an unintentional counter bias develop? What a job it must be to keep up with what is allowed to be true, and what cannot be verified!

Willful ignorance is quite the rage these days. The evidence is out there for anyone willing to look for it, and if you need help, five-time Emmy award-winning former CBS investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson has many links here . But Democrats don’t want to look, I suppose for fear of a counter bias developing. How could it not? Literally every instance of a voting anomaly, every accusation of cheating, every case of voter fraud – every one benefits Joe Biden. That means in each and every occurrence, it hurts President Trump. Can we call that a trend? Do we see a pattern here?

Of course, we do. The Republicans know it, and the Democrats know it, too.

So how then could anyone call for the president to concede because his accusations are baseless conspiracy theories for which there is no evidence? Willful ignorance. Either real or fake, in either case, it’s still ignorance. I’m not a mathematician, statistician, or computer programmer, and I understand the explanations of the impossible numbers. To understand enough to develop a counter bias, just read this . If you’re a real numbers person, read this . If you want to just be convinced now, this will do it.

Reports were rampant immediately after the election about poll watchers in multiple states being forbidden to observe the processing of ballots. Here’s one, and here’s another still occurring in a recount. I’m not a lawyer, either, but I understand the Constitution says “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof…” That means, pretty unequivocally, that secretaries of state, governors, and courts can’t change the rules or standards for how ballots are processed. This happened in Pennsylvania, where the secretary of state unilaterally changed the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots, and in Georgia, where Georgia’s chief elections official, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, had a secret March 6, 2020 “ Consent Agreement ” with the Democrat Party to alter absentee ballot procedures. The Constitution says that’s illegal!

There are cases of dead people voting, ballots filled out and returned before they were even mailed to the voter, nursing home voter fraud, poll workers filling out ballots themselves, poll workers running ballots through the tabulation machines multiple times, and truckloads of boxed ballots coming into the polling places in the middle of the night through back doors. There are sworn affidavits and there are videos.

I’m convinced. There’s a picture painted here and it’s an ugly one for the Democrats. The willfully ignorant managed to top themselves, and committed a larger fraud than the Russia Hoax and the unjust impeachment. The biggest question now is who will take the fall.