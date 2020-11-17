Dr. Fauci tells us to do as we are told

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci recently noted that we Americans tend to have an “independent spirit,” but quickly pivoted to tell us “but now is the time to do what you’re told.” So, do what you’re told. Period. No questions, no backtalk.

In truth, Fauci needn’t have worried. Americans have been doing what they’ve been told to do since the “pandemic” was first declared. We have been masked up and locked down for eight long months now. Many of us have been told our jobs aren’t “essential.” Consider that phrase for a moment. We have stayed inside, not gone out to eat or drink, passed up traveling, declined to have “minor” surgery or even go to our doctors for a checkup.

We have seen our kids be deprived of in-school education and their proms and graduation ceremonies without complaining or asking for our money back. We have postponed our weddings or scaled them back to very small celebrations as we have been told to do. We have been deprived of seeing our parents and grandparents in their assisted living facilities and nursing homes, as they have been deprived of seeing us. And this has figuratively “killed” many of us, and literally killed many others. Which is doubly sad, because their funeral attendance has been limited to only a handful of their closest family members.

Yet we’ve complied. We’ve done what we have been told to do. Based on the large number of people I see driving alone in their cars every day while wearing a mask, some of us apparently enjoy being told/forced to do things by those in power. I guess that explains the popularity of Dominatrixes. As Dennis Prager has observed, it appears more people like being taken care of than value freedom.

King George III told the colonists in the late 18th century to do what they were told… via the Stamp Act, The Intolerable Acts, etc., etc. They didn’t comply with his wishes, to the benefit of all mankind.

Hitler essentially told the German people in the 1930s to do what they were told, much as Stalin told Russians to do what they were told in the 1920s and into the 1950s. That’s what tyrants do. Much to the detriment of all mankind.

Shakespeare wrote, “All the world’s a stage, and we are merely players.” That may be true -- and is okay in a divine sense. What is not okay is to allow tyrants to make us pawns, as this deprives us of our humanity, the rights granted to us by our Creator. Americans, of all people, should know that… should recognize that in their marrow.

That the vast left-wing conspiracy’s successful coup was “mostly bloodless” makes it even sadder. The Founders would not have tolerated this. They would not have rolled over so meekly, been so willing to obey the edicts of petty statists and faceless bureaucrats who had nothing but contempt for them. They would not have done -- and did not do -- what they were told to do.

Tyrants have proved him right then, and they are proving him right again today.

Leftists, the same people who have tried to discredit Thomas Jefferson and the rest of the Founders, have celebrated and touted Dr. Fauci as an expert beyond reproach.

The choice is ours. We can do what Dr. Fauci tells us to do.

Or we can do as the Founders did.

Image: Anthony Fauci by Monica Showalter.