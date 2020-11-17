Who elected Anthony Fauci as dictator?

Anthony Fauci is a lifelong bureaucrat who has never gone before the American people to earn their vote based upon his ideas and promises. Nevertheless, he’s been calling the shots for almost a year now, dictating the parameters of American liberty – and, flush with power, he’s clamping down even harder because he sees a Biden presidency in his future.

Fauci began at the National Institutes of Health in1968 and now, 52 years later, he heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He’s managed to be in government even longer than Joe Biden.

Apparently, Fauci has an excellent record on developing treatments for arthritis and rheumatism, for which we should all be grateful. He was also a leading AIDS researcher, although I wonder about the accuracy of Wikipedia’s claim that he heard of the virus in 1981 and immediately began looking for a vaccine or treatment.

I worked for two researchers in San Francisco in the summer of 1981 and they had no idea there was a single virus attacking gay men. Back then, they were still trying to make sense of the fact that gay men were getting infected with disparate diseases that had been exceedingly rare in modern America, such as Kaposi’s Sarcomi and Pneumocystis Carnii Pneumonia.

Moreover, Fauci got a lot of things wrong about AIDS:

** Dr. Fauci claimed that AIDS might be transmissible by “routine close contact.” (May 5, 1983, issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association). (Michael Fumento, The Myth of Heterosexual AIDS, p. 237). ** Dr. Fauci claimed that ten percent of the HIV/AIDS infected would be heterosexual—more than two and half times the rate – four percent – it actually was. ** On February 15, 1987, then conservative columnist George Will said to Dr. Fauci that HIV/AIDS was principally a homosexual affliction and that it was not exploding and Fauci quickly replied, “That’s not correct. The percentage of individuals who have gotten AIDS by heterosexual transmission is about four percent now. It is projected that that number will be up in 1991 to about 10 percent.”

Fauci doesn’t have a better record with the Wuhan virus. This link takes you to an article detailing Fauci’s errors, backtracking, retrofitting, and politicizing. And through it all, the media fawned all over Fauci, viewing him as the man who, by leading Trump all over the place regarding the Wuhan virus, could bring Trump down.

It’s this media adulation that has left Fauci viewing himself as an oracular figure, despite his routine record of errors. As an oracle, Fauci clearly believes it behooves him to reshape the American character to please his (he hopes) new Democrat overlords in D.C.

Therefore, Fauci has explicitly told Americans to stifle their independence and, instead, to listen to the politicians and bureaucrats who have been wrong about everything (emphasis added):

“I was talking with my UK colleagues who are saying the UK is similar to where we are now, because each of our countries have that independent spirit,” Fauci said during a panel with other experts in Washington, DC. “I can understand that, but now is the time to do what you’re told,” he said, as first reported by CNBC.

And what are we being told to do? Well, Biden promises that, should he stagger and stumble into the White House thanks to overwhelming election fraud, we’ll got more lockdowns:

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a coronavirus advisor to President-elect Joe Biden, said that a 4-6 week lockdown that shut down businesses and compensated workers for lost wages may curb the spread of the virus and get the economy on track until a vaccine is approved and distributed.

Trump was able to resuscitate the economy once. Democrats plan to kill it and keep it dead – and Fauci’s on board with the idea. Moreover, Grinch-like, he’s enthusiastically all in for killing not just Thanksgiving, but Christmas too:

CNN's Jake Tapper this morning: "Christmas is probably not gonna be possible." pic.twitter.com/z56ifNCr3G — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 15, 2020

Here's my advice, for what it’s worth (and I’m most emphatically not a doctor): Take Vitamin D, which seems to be the most important thing you can do for your immune system. Wash your hands and keep them away from your face. If you are elderly (over 75) or have immune system problems, or are just worried, wear N95 masks if you can buy them, because the others are mostly decorative. And remember, life has to go on. If you’re not living, you’re dying.

Thinking about it, Fauci doesn’t perfectly embody Lord Acton’s dictum that “power corrupts and absolutely power corrupts absolutely.” For Fauci, I’d say that “power corrupts and bureaucratic power corrupts absolutely.”

Image: Anthony Fauci by Monica Showalter.