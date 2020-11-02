Disposable Joe

Joe Biden’s candidacy is built on his three outstanding “abilities”: Electability, Plausible Deniability, and (after he is elected) Disposability.

Electability

Electability was what got him the nomination. The Democrat's backroom clique thought that Biden was the most electable candidate, so they pulled strings to get him the nomination. Recall that Biden was not doing all that well in the polls and early primaries against Bernie Sanders. In fact, if the already defeated Elizabeth Warren had not stayed in the race, bleeding away progressive votes from Sanders until Biden had it wrapped up, Sanders might now be the Democrat leader.

Plausible Deniability

Tony Bobulinski, a former key man in the Biden Family Racket, appeared on the Tucker Carlson show and drew the outlines of the shady practices that enriched Joe and his family on the backs of the American people. At one point, Bobulinski talked about how he came to the conclusion that what they were doing was not right morally and for most people would be a crime. Bobulinski related a conversation he had with James Biden, Joe’s brother.

“I remember saying, ‘How are you guys getting away with this?’ ‘Aren't you concerned?’” he told Carlson.

He claims that Jim Biden chuckled.

"'Plausible Deniability,' he said it directly to me in a cabana at the Peninsula Hotel,” he said.

This highlights the fact that Joe Biden has been living on the mere idea of plausibility for most of his career, never more so than in this election cycle. Even before he went into politics, he has been stealing ideas, wholesale chunks of speeches and written words. He has become uber wealthy on a Senate salary that has never gone higher than $175,000 a year. His immediate family has accumulated fabulous wealth through government contracts and no-show jobs with organizations in countries Joe has had responsibility for in his posts as senator and vice president. He has skated by all that because of the fog of plausibility conferred by his position, political correctness, and his connections to the power brokers of the Democrat party.

If this is all very insubstantial, it is even more mysterious that he is now so close to becoming what would plausibly be the first temporary president of the United States. Finally, in the twilight of his life, dispoability has become his defining attribute.

Disposability

The frail, confused, mumble-mouthed character we see at pathetic rallies and in Zoom calls is arguably less presidential than anyone you could pick at random out of the Omaha, Nebraska phone book (if you remember what they were). But that is of no consideration for the claque that put him forward. Nancy Pelosi has already been doing exploratory drills using the 25th amendment. You only have to watch and listen to Ol’ Joe for a little while to know that his handle on the Oval Office will be thoroughly greased up by his “supporters” in the party apparatus who can’t wait to do all the things they can’t convince us to vote for.

Have no doubt, he will be disposed of if voted in. After that, the deluge.

