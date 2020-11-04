Dems get an early start on Pennsylvania chicanery

Pennsylvania could become the crucial margin of victory for the presidential race winner, and Republicans have ample cause for worry over Democrat cheating, particularly in Philadelphia, the state’s largest city, where the DA is a Soros-funded candidate. Never forget that in 2008, Black Panther thugs patrolled a polling place, and were not prosecuted locally or by the Department of Justice.

YouTube screengrab (cropped)

Now, with Pennsylvania planning to count ballots received as long as three days after the election, there is ample cause for worry over the manufacturing of the winning margin as the required sum for Biden/Harris becomes known to Democrat local officials. Yesterday provided a possible preview, as poll watchers were denied access:

🚨DEMOCRAT ELECTION OFFICIALS BANNING TRUMP POLL WATCHERS IN PHILLY. This is happening all over the City. The steal is on! https://t.co/sWS9lXL5vh — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 3, 2020

Laws and rules were not followed.

Here’s the poll watcher’s certificate



It makes clear that it allows the holder to watch at any polling place in the city pic.twitter.com/0lRgIFekKg — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2020

North Philadelphia: poll watcher DENIED entry. DEMOCRAT committee person seems to be running election board. Will not allow watcher in, said she is calling her ward leader — who has NO official standing. #StopTheSteal — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

ILLEGAL campaigning INSIDE of a polling location in Philly. Man in blue is handing out DEM literature to voters IN LINE TO VOTE. This is why DEMS are keeping TRUMP WATCHERS OUT. They are STEALING it! This needs to STOP! pic.twitter.com/qnJ3D8o2ie — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 3, 2020

SPOTTED: Ward 12, Division 4: Shrine of the Miraculous Medal: two people in the same voter booth! pic.twitter.com/g7Syb2RUAK — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

The problem extended to the state’s other major metropolis:

Troubling news in @Allegheny_Co,PA. Election officials blocking observation of absentee ballot processing. One official at site allegedly boasts the system is designed to block ballot observation. Source says observers fear integrity is compromise. @KerriKupecDOJ #Election2020 — Stephen Moore (@StephenMoore) November 3, 2020

Mysterious voting machine malfunctions also took place in Trump strongholds.

REPORT: Voting machines down in Westmoreland and Philadelphia Counties. Opposite sides of the state, both pro-Trump strongholds. #PAForTrump — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

We may well face the nightmare of the election hanging on Pennsylvania, with the victory ultimately dependent on a Supreme Court decision that Democrats will call “illegitimate,” sparking four years of insurrection, if Trump is the victor.

Andrea Widburg adds:

Here are three more things to think about regarding Pennsylvania:

1. We already knew the fix was in when Pennsylvania's Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, announced on Saturday that, "If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose." He also reminded everyone how he could state that with such certainty: "For the record, he's 0-6 against us in court." That last Supreme Court victory came courtesy of Chief Justice Roberts, allowing the state to keep counting votes submitted after election day. As you've probably noticed, Roberts always votes with the left on the big issues, when the Democrats need him most, a pattern pre-dating his Trump hatred. I always wonder what they're holding over his head....

2. Just keep in mind the saying attributed to Stalin (probably wrongly): "It's not the people who vote that count. It's the people who count the votes." In fact, it's probably an American saying, going back to an 1871 Thomas Nast cartoon about New York's notoriously corrupt William M. "Boss" Tweed, showing him leaning on a column stating, "In counting there is strength," and saying "As long as I count the Votes, who are you going to do about it. say?"

3. We already know what the recount will look like, thanks to former Washington State Senator Patty Murray: The counting goes on until the Democrat wins, at which point it stops.