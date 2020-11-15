China and Biden, existential threats

The Chinese government, i.e., the Chinese Communist Party or CCP, is the most dangerous entity on the face of the planet today. It has a clear aim of global domination (see its “Belt and Road” initiative) and is actively using coercion to get what it wants around the world. Much like Imperial Japan it is an existential threat to its neighbors, and like Nazi Germany it appears to believe that, through economic and military power, it can successfully achieve its goals around the world. Add to this barely concealed bribery and massive ongoing espionage campaigns and the CCP is a formidable force. The fact that it firmly believes an America without Donald Trump at the helm lacks the will to confront it on any level in any substantive way leads any reasonable person to be deeply concerned about the very near future.

Joe Biden, a Manchurian Candidate if ever there was one, promises to pay much more attention to climate change, transgender rights, and The Squad’s Socialist agenda than to any threat China might pose. This, despite the fact that China essentially launched a biological weapons attack on the U.S. and the rest of the world when it allowed travelers to take flights out of Wuhan to other nations long after it strictly and aggressively prohibited citizens of Wuhan from traveling anywhere else within China due to the Wuhan Virus. The CCP also misled the World Health Organization (WHO) as to the origins of the China Virus and the early extent of its spread.

And now China has intervened to prevent Taiwan, which reportedly hasn’t had a locally transmitted coronavirus infection in seven months, from participating in WHO meetings to explain how it was successful in controlling COVID-19. Taiwan has asked to participate in WHO meetings so that it could share its experience in dealing with the virus, but the Chinese government has achieved undue influence over the organization and considers Taiwan to be a rogue province that must be brought to heel.

Moreover, China has been engaged in a misinformation campaign designed to convince the world that the CCP has been more effective in its authoritarian efforts to contain the virus than free (or freer) countries have been. This assertion has been repeatedly contradicted by those who have escaped the Chinese mainland, though it seems to have resonated with many American Democratic leaders, such as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Speaking of “authoritarianism,” China has also been engaged in forcefully harvesting the organs of its Falun Gong and Uighur political prisoners, some of whom were still alive at the time. (This may be a practice that certain leftists in the United States would like to culturally appropriate, if their recent comments about Trump supporters are any indication.)

Those who have read many of my posts know that, even in this graceless I age, I almost never resort to profanity. However, I feel I must now make an exception. The only proper response to the CCP as it attempts to slowly enslave the world is this: “F**k you!” (“And the horse you came in on!”)

Alone among nations, the United States can make it absolutely clear that it will not tolerate being played for a fool any longer, a message that President Trump had begun to deliver, before CCP-style vote counting practices likely deprived him of a second term.

If Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20, 2021, China will be the biggest beneficiary.

Americans will be the biggest losers…whether most of them know it or not.