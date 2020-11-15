GA Senate candidate is everything voters rejected on election day

Whether President Trump wins or loses his election challenges, we can report that the left of the Democrat Party lost big. They had a disastrous day to be charitable.

So here comes Raphael Warnock to give us more of the message that voters rejected. Check out this beauty of a speech:

If it is true that a man who has dominated the news and poisoned the discussion for months needs to repent, then it is doubly true that a nation that can produce such a man and make his vitriol go viral needs to repent," Warnock said to raucous applause. "No matter what happens next month, more than a third of the nation that would go along with this, is reason to be afraid. America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness, on full display this season."

Warnock was talking about the 2016 election, but he is AOC all of the way. She could not have said it any better.

It's probably too late for Schumer & Company to get another candidate. So they are stuck with Rafael and all of his tracks from "The Identity Politics Greatest Hits" album.

My guess is that Mr. Warnock will change the topic by playing the victim card. He will say the media would never do this to a white guy or something like that.

Picking up those two seats in Georgia is now more critical than ever.

