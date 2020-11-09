Biden plans to issue executive orders reinstating Obama’s bad ideas

A Sunday morning Washington Post article revealed that Joe Biden, with the Oval Office in his rheumy-eyed sights, is a man with a plan. You could call it the Obama-Redux Plan or the Un-Trump Plan. He’s now indicated that he’s going to govern with a pen and a phone and that this governance will take the form of undoing everything Trump did.

Biden’s plans are contingent on Republicans holding the Senate, given that they’re likely to say “No” to most of his progressive (i.e., socialist) proposals. Of course, if the Georgia Senate run-offs favor Democrats, the sky’s the limit for Biden: Court-packing, two new Democrats states (Puerto Rico and D.C.), socialized medicine, the New Green Deal, and so much more. (By the way, we know that the Constitution says D.C. can’t be a state but, once you’ve packed the Court, who cares about the Constitution?)

Here’s what Jeff Bezos’s paper has to say (and as a reminder, Amazon did exceptionally well thanks to the same lockdowns Biden is desperate to reinstate):

Biden plans immediate flurry of executive orders to reverse Trump policies. [snip] He will rejoin the Paris climate accords, according to those close to his campaign and commitments he has made in recent months, and he will reverse President Trump's withdrawal from the World Health Organization. He will repeal the ban on almost all travel from some Muslim-majority countries, and he will reinstate the program allowing "dreamers," who were brought to the United States illegally as children, to remain in the country, according to people familiar with his plans…. "The policy team, the transition policy teams, are focusing now very much on executive power," said a Biden ally who has been in touch with his team who, like others interviewed for this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. "I expect that to be freely used in a Biden administration at this point, if the Senate becomes a roadblock." A Republican-held Senate — or even one with a narrow Democratic majority — probably will affect Biden's Cabinet picks given the Senate's power to confirm nominees. One option being discussed is appointing Cabinet members in an acting capacity, a tactic that Trump also used.

The only thing that’s missing is gun control executive orders and breaking Trump’s trade deals, all of which benefitted Americans, not China or other nations. Iran also expects obeisance from Biden.

Be honest, now: Looking at that laundry list, is any of it a surprise? Yes, Biden did refuse to articulate any policies during his candidacy, except to waffle back and forth about mask and lockdown mandates and to insist he’ll save the climate. Still, we always knew that, at the very least, he was going to undo whatever Trump did. And at most, he’ll try to fulfill the entirety of the progressive wish list.

I happen to believe that the election is not over. The Democrats have consistently cheated in elections for decades now. As former Illinois governor and ex-con Rod Blagojevich told Newsmax TV, Democrats’ stealing elections through fraud is “a time-honored tradition.”

The thing about time-honored traditions is that you get both careless and arrogant. You’ve done it before and always gotten away with it. It’s worked wonderfully in one city, or county, or state, at a time. Why shouldn’t you go whole hog and give Joe Biden the few thousand extra votes he needs against the horrible Orange Man?

It’s different, though, when the Orange Man is leading, not by a few thousand votes, but by tens, or even hundreds, of thousands of votes. And it’s different when you’re trying to coordinate the fraud across several states. And of course, it’s different when you have someone like Donald Trump, who will not “go gentle into that good night.”

Under these new and trying circumstances (trying for Democrats, that is), we can hope that Biden will not have a chance to reinstate the dreary, grim reality of the Obama years. It wasn’t so long ago when our cities were flooded with Chinese drugs, our stores were flooded with cheap Chinese goods that slowly killed the American economy, our borders and government services were flooded with illegal aliens, and our airports welcomed too many people from terrorist nations, anxious to destroy America. And surely no one wants sky-high fuel prices that drive up the cost of everything, from food to air conditioning and heating to the price of every product in the stores.

As Maggie Thatcher famously said to George Bush, “No time to go wobbly.” We have to fight this one to the end. If we don’t fight, we will certainly lose and watch the worst of Obama and AOC become the American norm. If we do fight, we have an excellent chance of winning. Gird your loins and go into battle!

