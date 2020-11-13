A guide to understanding election fraud in 2020

Almost half of America’s voters believe that the 2020 presidential election result reflects massive fraud in several states, including, but not limited to, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, and Wisconsin. This post explains the most common types of fraud.

Voting has two phases. Phase One occurs before votes go into the computer tallying system, and Phase Two happens inside the computer. There is mounting evidence that Democrats committed fraud in both those phases.

Phase one results in ineligible ballots that are fatally flawed and cannot legally be counted. For years, Democrats have been making Phase One fraud easier. Here are some of the methods they’ve used, often justifying them on minority civil rights grounds:

Motor voter registration (people are registered when they get a driver’s license), creating a massive number of registered voters, most of whom don’t vote.

Refusing to clean up voter registration rolls, creating millions of registrations tied to people who died or relocated.

Banning ID requirements at polling places.

Banning poll workers from comparing signatures on ballot sign-up sheets or mail-in envelopes to those on record.

Same-day registration.

Extending voting to a month-long period.

Absentee voting for anyone who desires.

Mailing ballots to every registered voter.

Voting only by mail.

Ballot harvesting, which allows activists to collect ballots from voters and submit them. Harvesters can fill out ballots or dispose of ballots with which they disagree.

Judges and bureaucrats extending the voting deadline.

All of the above Democrat initiatives make the following types of fraud easier, particularly when paired with chicanery at the polling site, such as banning poll observers:

People voting using another person’s ballot.

Postal workers backdating mailed-in ballots.

Insiders obtaining and completing blank ballots en masse.

Repeatedly feeding the same ballots into voting machines.

Throwing out Trump votes.

Completing incomplete ballots.

Faking same-day registrations of non-existent voters.

Throwing out mail-in envelopes to make it impossible to winnow out fraudulent ballots.

The above efforts require human agency on a ballot by ballot basis. Moreover, hand recounts will not catch them, so the same illegal votes still get counted. Trump’s team has acquired thousands of affidavits proving these frauds.

The huge numbers, though, occur when the ballots get fed into computers. The primary computer systems used in America – Dominion and ES&S – are vulnerable to hacking, and their information is poorly secured (and, in the case of ES&S, runs through Europe and Russia). Additionally, Dominion systems have a built-in program that can automatically add a multiplier to a candidate. (For example, it could multiply every Biden vote by 1.5, increasing his count by 50%.)

Thankfully, computers are lousy conspirators because they cannot do things randomly. If a program forces a specific action upon a particular trigger, computers will repeat that action endlessly, affecting hundreds of thousands of votes and creating data patterns that cannot occur naturally.

These peculiar patterns have shown up only in swing states where Trump was winning overwhelmingly, only to have his votes instantaneously transferred to Biden or to receive zero votes from mail-in ballots. Even Democrat-heavy mail-in ballots wouldn’t behave that way. These are statistical impossibilities. Here are some examples:

Biden’s vote tallies violate Benford’s law, which has been used to prove election fraud.

When mail-in ballots flow into the central processing area from all over a state, the ratio of votes in favor of one candidate versus another remains roughly the same, revealing itself as a relatively straight line on a graph. However, in the contested states, that line suddenly jumps improbably, as if (perhaps) 130,000 ballots all for Biden arrived simultaneously.

In Pennsylvania, over 100,000 mail-in votes showed up in the system either on the same day the ballots were mailed, the day after, or even the day before.

While the votes for Trump roughly coincided with votes for Republican senators, a statistically unbelievable number of votes for Biden had no relationship to Democrats senators.

In four Michigan counties, the more Republican a precinct, the more people voted for Biden. This pattern created a ski slope line that can occur only if a computer is programmed to steal votes for Trump and apply them to Biden.

In contested states, in the middle of the night, Trump stopped getting any votes and then lost votes or saw them transferred to Biden, another impossibility that can only be accounted for by computer coding. In Georgia, the Democrats went so far as to fake a water main problem to set up this fraud. (To learn more about the massive fraud in Georgia, check out Voter GA.)

Sidney Powell, one of the smartest women in America, believes that Democrats are using a secret CIA protocol called Hammer and Scorecard to manipulate votes.

And then there’s this, which will be covered at greater length in another post:

“REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.” @ChanelRion @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

Because of the scale on which computers operate, and because of their rigidity in carrying out their tasks, when they’re programmed for fraud, they leave massive anomalies that do not show up in non-contested states. This is the best evidence there is of cheating on a state-wide scale.

Image: Fraud graphic by Nick Young. Creative Commons License.