Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania ballots defy the laws of physics

So far, one of the immutable laws of physics is that, while time may be relative, it travels in only one direction: forward. That’s why it’s suspicious that Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballots apparently engaged in time travel, with voters allegedly mailing over 23,000 ballots before they even received them from the state. Over 100,000 Pennsylvania absentee ballots raise questions. But you can be assured that our leftist media hacks will continue to insist that there is no evidence anywhere in America of voter fraud.

The Epoch Times has the story:

More than 20,000 absentee ballots in Pennsylvania have impossible return dates and another more than 80,000 have return dates that raise questions, according to a researcher’s analysis of the state’s voter database. Over 51,000 ballots were marked as returned just a day after they were sent out—an extraordinary speed, given U.S. Postal Service (USPS) delivery times, while nearly 35,000 were returned on the same day they were mailed out. Another more than 23,000 have a return date earlier than the sent date. More than 9,000 have no sent date. [snip] The analysis of the publicly available data was conducted by a data researcher who submitted it first to the Chinese-language edition of The Epoch Times. The researcher, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he consulted about the matter with several USPS field engineers, who said the return dates shown in the database are “impossible.” The dataset made public by Pennsylvania’s secretary of state was last updated on Nov. 10, and “describes a current state of mail ballot requests for the 2020 General Election.” The data includes the mailed-out and return dates.

Read the rest here.

This story is another example of what the mainstream media relentlessly characterizes as a complete absence of any evidence that there was fraud or chicanery in this year’s election. You can practically hear Brian Stelter and George Stephanopoulos assuring their respective audiences that it’s perfectly reasonable for time-travel to occur in Pennsylvania during an election year. After all, they and their fellow travelers have said the same thing about every other affidavit, video, or statistical analysis showing systematic electoral fraud. This video summarizes just some of that evidence:

The left’s hypocrisy is breathtaking. For the last four years, all we’ve heard is that Trump stole Hillary’s coronation in 2016 through Russian collusion. However, despite a fanatic special prosecution team, two years, the waste of $35 million, and the destruction of so many people’s lives, Democrats came up with nothing: Their invisible lines tying together their imaginary dots couldn’t touch Trump. All they did was prove that Hillary colluded with the Russians to get the dirty Steele dossier.

Now, though, things are different. In the face of reams of evidence, most of it from ordinary citizens signing affidavits under the penalty of perjury, the media consistently state that the allegations about fraud in the election are “untrue” and “unfounded”:

Politico: “Trump camp stokes fear over unfounded claims of mass voter fraud in Philly”

NPR: “FACT CHECK: Trump Falsely Claims Widespread Fraud In Latest Election Speech”

HuffPost: “Trump Voters Have Been Primed For His Bogus Voter Fraud Claims For Years”

Washington Post: “GOP splits over Trump’s false election claims, unfounded fraud allegations”

FOX NEWS' NEIL CAVUTO CUTS TRUMP CAMPAGIN PRESSER: "Whoa, whoa, whoa. I just think we have to be very clear...She's charging the other side as welcoming fraud and illegal voting, unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continue to show you this." pic.twitter.com/SE9BGKdh75 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 9, 2020

Oh, speaking of evidence, while I’m not going to do a whole post about the latest theory regarding Trump’s super-secret plan to win (primarily because I don’t think the story is reliable, at least for now), I’m sharing the link because you may still enjoy reading it. Tom Graham, whose tweets form the basis of the story, is an 82nd Airborne Veteran who includes among his Twitter followers Sidney Powell and Gen. Michael Flynn. You can learn more about the Hammer and Scorecard here and here.

Whatever you do, do not let the media and other leftists beat you down or demoralize you. Like Trump himself, we’re in this fight for the long haul.

Image: Evidence of voter fraud. YouTube screengrab.