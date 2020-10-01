White radicals? ANTIFA.com still goes to 'Biden for President' website

If KKK.com or AryanNation.com redirected to the Trump/Pence campaign website, it would be a major story that the media would use, mercilessly, to tar the president. Why, Trump was asked at Tuesday night’s debate, again, to disavow white supremacists even though he has done so in the past and has no association with them. This is why it’s striking that Democratic nominee Joe Biden isn’t ever asked about a certain curious fact:

The domain Antifa.com resolves not to an explicitly Antifa-oriented site — but to the Biden/Harris campaign webpage.

I learned of this a while ago, and, amazingly, the domain even at this late date still redirects to JoeBiden.com (as of this writing). So not only has Biden not condemned Antifa, Black Lives Matter and the rioters tearing up our nation, but he’s even willing to benefit from Antifa-associated Web traffic.

I can’t tell who owns Antifa.com. The registrant is paying to keep that information hidden (it’s “protection” any domain owner can buy). All we can learn from the Whois database is that the domain was registered way back in 2002 by some person/entity supposedly located in Panama.

Of course, anyone can direct his domain to any URL he wishes. But you can also deny specific domains access to your website, according to this source. Yet Biden’s team hasn’t seen fit to do this with Antifa.com. Why is that, Joe? Do you approve of Antifa? Have you some kind of formal or informal association with that violent group?

Wouldn’t these be good, and relevant, questions to ask during a debate, Mr. Wallace?

They’re far more relevant than asking Trump about a white-supremacist connection, something existing only in fevered minds in media and mental institutions. After all, Antifa (and BLM) have been acting as the Democrats’ storm troopers; moreover, then-deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee Keith Ellison posed with a book promoting the movement in 2018.

Of course, the Biden campaign may not want to risk ruffling any far-left feathers by sending Antifa.com traffic to a “403 Forbidden" error page. Or the Democrats may simply be willing to take visitors from wherever they come, a motivation many may find reasonable.

Again, though, such a charitable interpretation would never be suggested if a white supremacist-related domain forward to President Trump’s page. It would instead be a scandal.

This should be also, especially since Biden, when asked during the debate to condemn violent left-wing extremism, deflected by saying “Antifa’s an idea, not an organization.” Yeah? Well, Joe, Antifa’s also a domain — and it resolves right to your darn site. Have any ideas about that?

Image credit: Carptrash, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0