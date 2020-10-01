« White radicals? ANTIFA.com still goes to 'Biden for President' website | That ‘expert’ that Biden cited for claiming his policies would create lots of jobs »
October 1, 2020

Associated Press stylebook revisions sugarcoat rioting and looting

By Thomas Lifson

The stylebook published by the Associated Press was virtually the bible for journalistic writing until the past several years, an authoritative guide as to which terms to use and which to avoid in order to present the news fairly, without biasing readers one way or another. But that memory is fading fast, now that the capture of journalism by the left is a fait accompli. Instead of eliminating bias, the AP Stylebook is being revised along the lines George Orwell laid out in 1984, as a tool for indoctrination.

Nick Arama of Red State noticed that the AP wants the word “riot” to be dropped when describing a riot, because it has unpleasant connotations, and the riots these day are mostly at the hands of people that the AP’s propagandists approve of.

Consider this series of tweets from AP:

 

 

That's exactly what the BLM/Antifa riots in South Minneapolis after George Floyd's death looked like: uncontrolled chaos and pandemonium.

 

 

So, if the AP approves of your grievance, it isn't a riot.

 

 

 

 

If you control the language people use, you control their thoughts, because words are integral to thinking. A “revolt” or “uprising” focuses on the grievance rather than the actual result. It’s misdirection.  

AP has been at this ever since the BLM/Antifa riots uprising got going.

 

 

The ”bible for journalistic writing” is granting indulgences to the violent left.

It's time to repurpose the initials AP to “Abject Propaganda.” 

 

 

