Associated Press stylebook revisions sugarcoat rioting and looting

The stylebook published by the Associated Press was virtually the bible for journalistic writing until the past several years, an authoritative guide as to which terms to use and which to avoid in order to present the news fairly, without biasing readers one way or another. But that memory is fading fast, now that the capture of journalism by the left is a fait accompli. Instead of eliminating bias, the AP Stylebook is being revised along the lines George Orwell laid out in 1984, as a tool for indoctrination.

Nick Arama of Red State noticed that the AP wants the word “riot” to be dropped when describing a riot, because it has unpleasant connotations, and the riots these day are mostly at the hands of people that the AP’s propagandists approve of.

Consider this series of tweets from AP:

New guidance on AP Stylebook Online:



Use care in deciding which term best applies:

A riot is a wild or violent disturbance of the peace involving a group of people. The term riot suggests uncontrolled chaos and pandemonium. (1/5) — APStylebook (@APStylebook) September 30, 2020

That's exactly what the BLM/Antifa riots in South Minneapolis after George Floyd's death looked like: uncontrolled chaos and pandemonium.

Focusing on rioting and property destruction rather than underlying grievance has been used in the past to stigmatize broad swaths of people protesting against lynching, police brutality or for racial justice, going back to the urban uprisings of the 1960s. (2/5) — APStylebook (@APStylebook) September 30, 2020

So, if the AP approves of your grievance, it isn't a riot.

Unrest is a vaguer, milder and less emotional term for a condition of angry discontent and protest verging on revolt. (3/5) — APStylebook (@APStylebook) September 30, 2020

Protest and demonstration refer to specific actions such as marches, sit-ins, rallies or other actions meant to register dissent. They can be legal or illegal, organized or spontaneous, peaceful or violent, and involve any number of people. (4/5) — APStylebook (@APStylebook) September 30, 2020

If you control the language people use, you control their thoughts, because words are integral to thinking. A “revolt” or “uprising” focuses on the grievance rather than the actual result. It’s misdirection.

AP has been at this ever since the BLM/Antifa riots uprising got going.

Feels like a good time to post AP’s guidance on the word looting: pic.twitter.com/hjxQWbSYAx — Kimberlee Kruesi (@kkruesi) May 31, 2020

The ”bible for journalistic writing” is granting indulgences to the violent left.

It's time to repurpose the initials AP to “Abject Propaganda.”