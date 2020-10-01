Do away with the moderators and open up the phone lines

1) President Trump is often too aggressive. I understand that some people love that but interruptions are different than challenging your opponent;

2) Former Vice President Biden did not answer specific questions. How can a candidate avoid the "court packing" or "filibuster" questions? This is insane and the moderator should have called him on it.

He called Antifa an "idea." Can he explain that to the spouses of police officers getting bricks thrown at them?

He disowned the Sanders' Manifesto without removing it from his platform. Wonder how excited the left is this morning?

3) Chris Wallace blew it. Doesn't he know the difference between "absentee ballots" and just mailing out ballots to registered voters in some list that has not been cleaned up?

To be fair, I'm not sure that anyone would have done better than Mr. Wallace. He should have asked a question and let the candidates go at each other. Instead, he micro-managed and lost control.

It leaves me with one conclusion: Drop the moderators and let the American voters phone in their questions. Open up the phone lines and let Americans question the candidates.