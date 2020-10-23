Was Hunter Biden acting out?

Is Hunter Biden to be pitied? Does he deserve our sympathy? Normally, I would dismiss such a thought as absurd except that is it being offered by no less than the Master of Insights, Rush Limbaugh.

Here's Rush's argument, beginning by first informing his audience he is not going soft. Then he gets to the meat of his argument.

We don't know the Biden family dynamics. We don't know if Hunter had begged to get out of these arrangements. He's got Burisma over in the Ukraine. He's being paid mountains of money for things he's not qualified for. He's got this arrangement in China with the same thing. So he takes this computer with all his data on it, all this incriminating data, and leaves it at a computer repair shop and signs off on the fact that if he doesn't pick it up in 45 days he loses possession of it. So my point is that I think exactly what happened is what Hunter wanted to happen.

Rush thinks Hunter is a "lost soul" who is desperate. He can see the younger Biden feeling that all these corrupt entanglements he was involved in weren't going to end well for him. So consciously, or perhaps unconsciously, he deliberately left his laptop to be found. And found it was, as it has been in the hands of the FBI since December. Rush wonders, "Could this have been a way of turning on his father without actually turning on him? I know this guy, Joe Biden, has a very volcanic temper."

If Occam's razor is applied to this situation, the answer might be simpler. It could be that Hunter Biden is a pampered rich kid, who, like is father, doesn't believe that the rules apply to him. Add to that Hunter's drug abuse, much of it reckless. The guy could simply be out of control and not capable of rational thought. To be honest, Occam's razor and Rush's theory can both be true. They are not necessarily mutually exclusive.

Again, if it were anyone else other than Rush making the case for deliberate sabotage of the "Big Guy" by his son, I'd laugh it off. But now I'll look at unfolding events with that paradigm in mind.

Image credit: Shareable meme, Twitter screen shot.