Seattle's Democrat mayor: Human rights abuser? LGBTs says yes

Sadly, the once beautiful city of Seattle is now a national joke. The mayor let thugs run the streets and "occupy" a section of the town. As expected, people are suing city hall or just packing up their businesses and moving somewhere else.

Now the city's mayor faces more backlash, as we see in this report:

Seattle's LGBTQ Commission demanded Wednesday that the city's first openly lesbian mayor resign. In a letter, the commission claimed Mayor Jenny Durkan's (D.) resignation is "necessary" to address the "human rights violations that have occurred in our city during her tenure." The group, which is supposed to advise the mayor and other city officials on policies affecting the gay community, argued that Durkan failed to engage with it in discussions regarding police funding and homelessness.

Jenny Durkan the human rights violator? Yes, the once darling of the LGBT movement is now a human rights abuser!

Frankly, I agree that Miss Durkan should resign. She should go because she is a lousy mayor, a woman who put thousands of her citizens in danger by tolerating crime and riots.

Human rights abuses? Yes — the rights of citizens who play by the rules and pay taxes who were largely ignored by this incompetent mayor named Jenny Durkan.

Image: Joe Mabel via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.