Consumer products giant P&G has bought into wokeness at the risk of alienating its customers

Madness appears to be spreading into the executive suites of America, as corporations embrace woke politics at the grave risk of driving away customers. Andrea Widburg yesterday showed how a corporate services company, Expenisfy, is alienating millions, but when it comes to marketing, nobody comes close to Proctor & Gamble, the consumer products giant. And apparently, the Cincinnati-based marketer of many of the most familiar household and personal care packaged goods products has learned nothing from its debacle in offending the men who buy most of the products its Gillette subsidiary manufactures and markets.

Remember this?

As Breitbart reported at the time:

In a comment to the Wall Street Journal, Pankaj Bhalla, Gillette’s brand director, said that the advertisement is a meditation on the changes that men must make in America. “This is an important conversation happening, and as a company that encourages men to be their best, we feel compelled to both address it and take action of our own,” Bhalla said. “We are taking a realistic look at what’s happening today, and aiming to inspire change by acknowledging that the old saying ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ is not an excuse. We want to hold ourselves to a higher standard, and hope all the men we serve will come along on that journey to find our ‘best’ together.” The ad immediately turned off customers, many of which said that they are done buying Gillette products. “I am taking action,” one Twitter user said in response to Gillette’s call for action. “I’m researching every product made by Proctor & Gamble, throwing any I have in the trash, and never buying any of them again until everyone involved in this ad from top to bottom is fired and the company issues a public apology.”

I can attest that I will never buy another Gillette product again.

Having offended males, P&G’s Tampax subsidiary is now taking on females, with this bizarre tweet more than a month ago:

While it is true that pre-adolescent and post-menopausal females don't have periods, nobody with a Y-chromosome has them. It's science!

Proctor & Gamble is renowned for its marketing expertise, including test marketing. Have they concluded that more customers would be attracted to use Tampax by its embrace of transgenderism? Or, do they think that males will start to use their products? Or, did a relatively junior woke staffer sneak this through?

Hat tip: David Paulin