Need a reason not to vote for Biden/Harris? Here are 50
The modern left must be stopped and thoroughly discredited before it destroys America. Is it too late?
Consider that the modern left and the godless Marxists stand for, actively promote, and/or have accomplished the following:
1. Legalized murder in the womb, AKA abortion
2. Legalized many street drugs
3. Encourage releasing prisoners into the cities
4. Renaming streets and places in the name of cancel culture
5. Renamed sports teams
6. Tearing down monuments and memorials
7. Rioting
8. Looting
9. Arson
10. Murder
11. Mayhem
12. Revisionist history
13. Atheism
14. Marxism
15. Communism
16. Socialism
17. Activist judges
18. Spying on American citizens
19. Race-baiting
20. War on cops and disrespect for rule of law
21. Spying on a presidential candidate
22. Spying on a sitting president
23. Weaponizing intelligence agencies
24. Weaponizing the IRS
25. Sanctuary cities
26. Sanctuary states
27. Leaking of classified information
28. Co-opting the media for partisan propaganda purposes
29. Ballot-harvesting
30. Entitlement programs for illegals
31. Open borders
32. No cash bail
33. Usurping the presidency in 2008 and 2012
34. Green New Deal
35. AOC and the squad
36. Shredding the Constitution
37. Redefining marriage
38. Destruction of the family unit
39. Embrace of BLM and Antifa
40. Disrespecting the flag, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the National Anthem
41. Boys participating in girls' activities and vice versa
42. Destruction of the Boy Scouts
43. Bogus and destructive climate change policies
44. Climate Change fear-mongering based on lies and bogus scientific claims
45. Clinton pay-for-play corruption
46. Biden pay-for-play corruption
47. Destruction of evidence
48. Russia collusion hoax
49. Phony impeachment
50. Barack Hussein Obama and Joe Biden: the most corrupt administration in American history
This list was amazingly easy to compile and nowhere near dispositive. I can come up with many, many more items to add to this list of shame. But this list should be persuasive enough to give anyone pause and provide a clear indication of the threat the modern left poses to the American way of life and our future as a free, secure, and prosperous society.
The unprincipled progressive politicians, the Marxist academics, the race-baiters, the anti-Trumpers, and the despicable media propagandists who constitute the modern left are selfishly pursuing a radical agenda intent on destroying America and its founding principles. This anti-American leftist agenda must be stopped and thoroughly discredited before real and irrevocable harm is done.
Left unchecked, the modern radical left is an existential threat to our safety, our prosperity, and our freedom. That means that the Wicked Witch of the West, Kamala Harris, and Swampy Joe, running as a "proud Democrat," must be defeated on November 3. Anything less and America as we know it is finished.
Image: Kelly Kline via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.
