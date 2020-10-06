Not a good time to caravan

Down in Central America, a group of people decided to "caravan" north and found themselves going back home, as reported by the AP:

Hundreds of U.S.-bound Honduran migrants who had entered Guatemala this week without registering were being bused back to their country’s border Saturday by authorities who met them with a large roadblock.

Guatemalan president Alejandro Giammattei acted quickly here. He did not want the caravan crossing into his country. We also heard reports that President Andrés López-Obrador of Mexico sent signals that the caravan would not be welcomed, either.



YouTube screen grab.

What's going on?

First, and foremost, COVID-19 has obviously changed the rules. Everything I hear is that COVID has devastated fragile health care systems, and no one needs any more patients in overcrowded hospitals and clinics.

Second, it was obvious that this caravan had its eyes in the coming U.S. election. Maybe someone decided to "put the caravan back together again" and show up at the U.S.-Mexico border to embarrass the president.

As a Mexican friend told me on the phone last night, caravans "pasaron de moda," or, loosely translated, caravans are out of style.

My friend is right. Not long ago, these caravans were seen as people looking for a better life. To be fair, they are probably still looking for a better life, but they are also a virus threat at a time when no one needs that.

I think we've seen the end of the caravans.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.