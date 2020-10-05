Crazed leftists begin literally barking like dogs at Trump supporters

Maybe they've been watching too many Cardi B. videos.

Over in Claremont, California, near Los Angeles, leftist protesters have begun literally barking like dogs at Trump supporters, who, based on their shows of support, are quite abundant in the state.

File under must-be-seen-to-be-believed:

Apparently it's some kind of intimidation or shout-down tactic. They certainly aren't going to persuade anyone of whatever it is they want to persuade them of. In the past, they'd get naked, or fling poo, now they're doing the dog.

But it doesn't quite have the effect they think it will have, given that they come out as creatures on a leash, barking, for someone, doing what some kind of master tells them.

Which is pathetic. It's about the most degrading thing one can possibly see. And notice that as in the Black Lives Matter protests, most of the self-abasers are young white women, natural pleasers, eager virtue-signalers, and easy to push around. They so desperately want to be liked by someone. And for that, they'll make themselves bark like dogs.

It's far from the first time that leftists have melted down into crazed fits of rage. Twitter has been loaded with leftist charmers like these:

At least one of these creatures is making sense... (hint: the pretty one) pic.twitter.com/WgFTgS7mR8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 4, 2020

Republicans should hold out dog biscuits for them next time.

Image credit: Pixabay public domain