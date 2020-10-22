'Millennial Millie' Weaver's felony case totally dismissed

Ten weeks after her widely reported arrest, the conservative new media star Millie Weaver and her two fellow defendants have been exonerated, and the mainstream media are ignoring her vindication.

On Friday, August 14, 2020, Weaver, widely known as Millennial Millie, a 29-year-old conservative new media video and print journalist with a large following online — including over 200,000 on Twitter — was arrested at her home in Ohio. The arrest stemmed from an indictment issued weeks earlier for multiple felonies relating to an alleged family dispute. The charges seemed specious at best, but Weaver, her younger brother, and the father of her children, who were also arrested, spent the weekend in jail until all were released on their own recognizance the following Monday.

Alarms were immediately raised among Weaver's fans and followers, who smelled a rat. On the day of the arrest, Weaver was about to release a provocative 82-minute documentary on the Deep State titled Shadow Gate. A colleague of hers uploaded it to YouTube on that same Friday where, before it was banned less than a day later, it had been watched about a million times. It has since propagated all over the internet including here. (Weaver has since announced a follow-up, Shadow Gate 2.0 — The Fake News Industrial Complex.)

The case against Weaver and her co-defendants proceeded to its scheduled Nov. 3 trial in the Court of Common Pleas in Portage County, Ohio until yesterday, when a hearing was held and all charges against the three were dismissed. Weaver announced the developments — how else? — in a livestreamed video outside the courthouse. The original video on Periscope (PSCP dot TV) has been viewed as of this writing eighteen hours later over 91,000 times. Less than an hour after the video streamed, Weaver tweeted the news, where her video is also embedded.



Screenshot of Millie Weaver's Oct. 21 Periscope live stream video announcing the dismissal of her case.

In the video, Weaver lamented the fact that she had been "kidnapped and arrested from my home in front of my children." She characterized her indictment and arrest as a "miscarriage of justice." She also said, "Thank you everyone who stood by me" and acknowledged the contributions to her legal defense fund without which she said she would have been bankrupted. In the video, Weaver commented, "The financial burden placed on me — an innocent person — was insane." She implored her followers to report the news because "the mainstream media [her arrest was widely covered] is probably not going to cover the fact that these charges were dropped." In fact, almost a day later now, an online search did not reveal any MSM reporting on the charges being dismissed.

Court document confirming the dismissal of the case against Weaver.

In the video outside of the court building, Weaver also noted:

What terrifies me is what if it were some other person who didn't have followers. . . to help generate a legal defense fund so that they could fight back.

Recommended reading from the American Thinker archives are my previous three detailed articles on Weaver's arrest, the outlines of the case against her and her weekend in jail, and her release on bail.

Peter Barry Chowka is a veteran journalist who writes about politics, media, popular culture, and health care for American Thinker and other publications. He also appears in the media, including recently as a contributor to BBC World News. Peter's website is http://peter.media. His YouTube channel is here. For updates on his work, follow Peter on Twitter at @pchowka.