Millie Weaver and her co-defendants are freed on bond

Conservative new media personality Millicent (Millie) Weaver, a.k.a. Millennial Millie, had her day in court Monday morning via a live Zoom video stream from jail in northeastern Ohio after being arrested last Friday and spending the weekend locked up. As cleveland dot com reported Monday afternoon:

Millie Weaver and two others pleaded not guilty at a Monday arraignment in Portage County Common Pleas Court on felony charges including robbery that stem from an April altercation with Weaver’s mother, according to court records. Portage County Common Pleas Court Judge Becky Doherty set Weaver’s bond at $20,000 and ordered her released on her own recognizance. Weaver’s boyfriend Gavin Wince and brother Charles Weaver pleaded not guilty to the same charges and were issued the same bond.

The news of Millie Weaver’s arrest and detention on Friday August 14 – reported in my two previous posts at American Thinker here and here – received wide attention. Contributing to that interest were Weaver’s large fan base and the fact that her arrest occurred suspiciously close to the release date of her documentary film Shadow Gate. The 82-minute long movie promised new revelations about the Deep State, specifically an exposé of the “operational role the shadow government played behind the scenes carrying out the coup against President Trump.” The documentary wound up being uploaded to YouTube on Friday by Tore Maras Lindeman, who appears in the film as one of two whistleblowers. Before it was deleted (aka, censored) from YouTube, the film had accumulated 1.3 million views. Copies of Shadow Gate are all over the Internet now including at a censor-free site here.

Unconfirmed reports are that Millie Weaver’s and Gavin Wince’s two young children were returned to the couple after spending the weekend in the custody of child protective services.

Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci said Monday that he did not know who Millie Weaver was prior to her arrest and that the case had “nothing to do with her political beliefs or whatever she chooses to publish.” According to cleveland dot com, Weaver is being represented by Canton, Ohio attorney Eugene O’Byrne, who has not replied so far to any media inquiries.

A copy of the indictment of Millie Weaver and her arrest warrant, issued by the Court of Common Pleas, Portage County, Ohio, issued on July 20, was made public on Monday and can be viewed here.

Millie Weaver speaks with Tore Maras Lindeman in a video call from jail, August 16, 2020

Millie Weaver’s friend and collaborator on Shadow Gate, Tore Maras Lindeman, posted the audio of her August 16th 15-minute long conversation with Millie Weaver while Weaver was in jail. The audio can be accessed here. The sound begins at the 2 minute and 12 second mark.

This story is far from over. In addition to the disposition of the case against the three defendants, my research and deep dive into open source records have turned up some new and interesting insights into the whole affair surrounding the arrest and the film Shadow Gate. Watch for further reports here at American Thinker.

Peter Barry Chowka is a veteran journalist who writes about politics, media, popular culture, and health care for American Thinker and other publications. He also appears in the media, including recently as a contributor to BBC World News. Peter's website is http://peter.media. His YouTube channel is here. For updates on his work, follow Peter on Twitter at @pchowka.