Weekend at Bernie’s, Biden style

Big Tech apparently still has a sense of humor, because the videos below have been allowed to be posted on YouTube, at least for now. They spoof Joe Biden’s death-warmed-over appearance using as premise the hilarious 1989 black comedy film -- Wikipedia called it that, complain to them -- Weekend at Bernie's, directed by Ted Kotcheff and written by Robert Klane. The last video is included to compare and contrast a Biden town hall with one of President Trump’s.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab