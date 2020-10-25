China’s Communist Party is backing the left’s revolution, seeking our downfall and subjugation

See also: Forget the Hunter Biden sex tapes. The real news is much bigger than that.

Communism is very much alive and well in China. The tactics of concentration camps and big lies sponsored by a corrupt nomenklatura killing each other for political power are the staples of communism. The tactic of embracing capitalism temporarily to save communism from its own incompetence was previewed by Lenin’s New Economic Policy in the 1920’s. The flocks of western intellectuals, academics and businessmen, that embraced Soviet communism in the 20th century have been replaced by a new generation, similarly duped, or compromised, except that the object of their affection is communist China rather than Russia.

The demonization of U.S. police as racists killing black people, is a tactic designed to defang the police and give free rein to marauding mobs. A breakdown of order serves the left’s attempts to gain power. It provides a crisis, something that must not be wasted according to Obama’s former chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel. Disorder scares the hell out of normal people and makes them vulnerable to accepting radical changes like abolishing the police, a move that would result in rule by leftist mobs. It’s pathetic how privileged youth fall for this lie about the police. They are products of our educational system, one of the institutions that the left has been marching through for decades. The Italian communist Antonio Gramsci and the German communist Rudi Dutschike are both credited with the idea of the left marching through institutions, like the schools and courts, as a means of stealthily imposing communism, probably renamed true democracy.

It is remarkable that the New York Times is embracing left revolution by ignoring and covering up the very obvious fact that Biden is bought and paid for by the Chinese communists.

In the 1930’s the Times was an apologist for Soviet Russia and Stalin. In 1932 the Times’ Moscow Bureau Chief, Walter Duranty, won a Pulitzer prize, apparently for his glorification of the Soviet Union, while famine raged in Ukraine, a famine deliberately imposed by Stalin.

Now a Pulitzer has been won for the vicious rewriting of American history featured by the New York Times, the 1619 Project. The first slave ships arrived in 1619. The left is busy turning the 1619 Project into a school curriculum. The object of the 1619 Project is to claim that America is all about racism and to destroy young people’s attachment to their country.

Promoting Biden as president serves the objective of the left. Since he is grossly corrupt, when the time comes to get rid of him, it will not be necessary to fabricate false charges. That he suffers from age related mental decline is all the better, making it easy to manipulate him.

The many refugees from Russia 90 years ago were largely ignored by the intelligentsia of the time. They saw the refugees as supporters of the Czar with heavy Russian accents. The Chinese diaspora suffers from problems similar to the Russian refuges from communism. Many Chinese in the West understand all too well the tactics of the communists. The Biden revelations have struck a chord with this immigrant community. Chinese anti-communist immigrants, who traditionally kept their distance from U.S. politics, are suddenly waking up and asking how to contribute money to Trump and even how to vote.

The Chinese billionaire, Guo Wengui (Miles Kowk), a refugee in the U.S., leads a movement of Chinese expatriates that aims to destroy the Chinese Communist Party. The anti-communist Chinese immigrant community has difficulty competing with the smooth and polished propaganda of the communist Chinese regime. Their children in theory could be more successful as anti-communist political activists, but the children are corrupted by the American educational system and the general ignorance of American youth. The Chinese kids lack the passion and life experience of their parents.

It is not far-fetched that the Chinese communist party, like the Russian party, could be brought down. Guo Wengui is the number one target of the communist regime because he presents a great danger to the communists. As a former insider he understands the regime as few do. They would kill him instantly, given the opportunity. It is not far-fetched to think that Biden could be persuaded to deport Guo to China if he becomes president.

Nothing illustrates the weakness of the CCP more than the fact that their members send their kids to college in the West and stash money in western banks. They try to obtain passports and citizenship from Canada or the U.S. They know that they could wake up tomorrow without property and possibly banished to a remote village or prison.

The communists compromise people with money, sex and intimidation. Rooms in hotels open to foreigners in China are wired for video and sound. Sexpionage uses women to target and blackmail foreigners. Taiwanese businessmen routinely push a sofa against hotel doors to prevent waking up with a woman in their bed. Chinese immigrants must always worry about their relatives back in China. Chinese intelligence vacuums data from the cellphones and computers of foreign visitors. In the Muslim region of Xinjiang knives have QR codes tying them to the owner. Huge numbers of these Muslims have been sent to prison camps.

It is unlikely that Biden is the only high U.S. official compromised by the Chinese regime. Kamala Harris’s husband works for a firm that represents Chinese communist interests. Senator Diane Feinstein’s husband is also tied to China. The Chinese don’t buy Americans with bags of cash. They use law firm fees, consulting contracts or business deals.

There is no doubt that public opinion and elite opinion is turning against China. The long romance between American intellectuals and Soviet Russia was marked by temporary breakups: the Moscow show trials, the Hitler-Stalin pact, the enslavement of Eastern Europe, the theft of the atomic bomb secrets, Khrushchev’s exposure of Stalin’s crimes, and the publication of the Solzhenitsyn’s The Gulag Archipelago. What is remarkable is the temporary nature of each disillusionment. The Western Communists have an amazing capacity to stick with communism, no matter how many terrible things are exposed. The Chinese record is not much different: Mao’s slaughter of landlords, the backyard blast furnaces, the great famine, the Cultural Revolution, Tiananmen Square, and the oppression of Hong Kong. The westerners that have been compromised with money or that have been blackmailed are paralyzed by fear of exposure. There needs to be a mechanism for these people to confess and receive absolution and redemption.

What is scary is the success of Chinese imperialism and subversion. Our best hope and the best hope for the Chinese people is the reelection of Donald Trump.