Biden waves white flag to Red China in space

President John F. Kennedy famously told the world in 1962 that Americans "choose to go to the Moon." By contrast, if the China scandal–plagued Joe Biden becomes president this November, he could sell out United States space exploitation to the tyrannical People's Republic of China (PRC).

Americans rightfully pride themselves on historic space pre-eminence and would recoil at any leader who would forfeit this inheritance. Yet Biden seems to be unusual among Americans in dismissing United States leadership in the final frontier in favor of a partnership with the PRC. This would turn space communist red, a complete reversal of JFK's legacy that laid the foundation for American victory over the Soviet Union in the Cold War race to the moon.

The U.K. Express this week uncovered an ominous statement from Biden's failed 2008 presidential run. He had expressed the insane desire "to make China a full partner in space exploration, rather than a frustrated new entrant that had to catch up to the United States." This terrible idea has horrified experts, who note PRC plans to defeat American global military power through space dominance.

Then commanding United States Strategic Command, Admiral Cecil D. Haney in 2016 warned that China seeks to "exploit" American space dependencies "by turning them into vulnerabilities." "China, like Russia, has advanced 'directed energy' capabilities that could be used to track or blind satellites, and like Russia, has demonstrated the ability to perform complex maneuvers in space," he added. He gravely warned that this development "potentially threatens national sovereignty and survival."

China has already ominously developed a space force to advance PRC ambitions. The International Assessment and Strategy Center's Senior Asia Fellow, Richard Fisher, has noted the force's mission "'to achieve control of low earth orbit in order to defeat the United States on Earth." Major Liane Zivitski, a visiting military analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, has likewise observed Beijing's determination "to replace the U.S. as the dominant power in space."

According to Zivitski's threat assessment, China's "track record of deviation from international norms leaves the U.S. no choice but to prepare to defend itself." Similarly, last week, former NASA administrator Daniel Goldin urged the next president to take China's "light speed" space development extremely seriously. The "survival of democracy on our planet" depends on stopping Chicom space conquest.

None of these dangers indicates that China is interested in Biden's partnership, and, thankfully, most American leaders are raising the alarm over PRC space threats. For example, Senator Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) recently introduced two amendments to a NASA appropriations bill that would protect American space technology from China's claws. His amendments would require review of all contractors for possible ties to the PRC.

If passed, these rules would help exclude companies dependent on Chinese largesse from accessing America's most sensitive data, including perhaps Elon Musk's SpaceX. Investors in his other companies include a dangerous Chinese firm targeted by the U.S. federal government while he has received substantial Chinese bankrolling. He has even previously proclaimed that "China rocks!" America's vital new space race demands consideration of these dubious ties and possible mandates that SpaceX make adjustments in order to resume working with NASA.

President Donald Trump also understands the space threat and has created the United States Space Force (USSF) to coordinate all American military space operations. This newest military branch aims to protect American assets in orbit against Chinese threats. The Trump administration prioritized USSF development in response to China's own space force and thereby sent a clear signal to China of no American space surrender.

Vice President Mike Pence emphasized the USSF's necessity in 2018 and noted the PRC space threat. "As their actions make clear, our adversaries have transformed space into a warfighting domain already and the United States will not shrink from this challenge," he said. "America will always seek peace in space as on the earth, but history proves that peace only comes through strength and in the realm of outer space the United States Space Force will be that strength in the years ahead."

The PRC's man in Washington, Biden, on the other hand, just doesn't get it.

The United States achieved dominance in space over 50 years ago and has remained the world's leading space power ever since. By contrast, a Biden administration would relegate America's great achievements to history under a menacing red flag. America's future depends on space supremacy, something too precious to be given away in cheap deals with America's foremost global adversary.

Image: Pxfuel.